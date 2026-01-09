Floyd Mayweather has never been one to mince words, and his latest comments on Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Shakur Stevenson are already sending shockwaves through the boxing world. The undefeated legend, who once ruled the lightweight division himself, laid out exactly how he sees today’s top 135-pound talents—and his answer leaves no room for debate.

“As of right now, the biggest puncher at 135 is Gervonta,” Mayweather said. “But the most skillful fighter at 135 would be, hands down, Shakur Stevenson.”

That clear-cut assessment from “Money” Mayweather has sparked fresh debates among fans and pundits alike. Davis, the reigning WBA lightweight champion, has built his brand on explosive knockout power and highlight-reel finishes. Yet Stevenson, the current WBC titleholder, has carved his path with surgical precision, defensive brilliance, and an old-school mastery reminiscent of Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker—whom Mayweather directly referenced.

“It’s really all about skills,” he continued. “Pernell Whittaker wasn’t a huge puncher, but he was very exciting, very tough, and he fought everybody. Shakur is trying to do the same thing.”

⏪ When Shakur Stevenson became a Ring champion vs Oscar Valdez 👑 Will he do it again vs Teofimo Lopez? 🎟️ Get your Teofimo vs Shakur tickets now: https://t.co/zG9erEyoDZ The Ring VI | Exclusively on DAZN | Jan 31st in NYC 🥊 pic.twitter.com/zFYcst6c1W — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) January 4, 2026

Both men have followed Mayweather’s multi-division legacy, capturing world titles at featherweight, super-featherweight, and lightweight. But while Stevenson sets his sights on Teofimo Lopez and the WBO super-lightweight crown later this month, Davis finds himself regrouping after a turbulent 2025. “Tank” drew with Lamont Roach and saw his planned exhibition with YouTube star Jake Paul scrapped amid domestic allegations, leaving his career momentarily stalled.

A long-rumored clash between Davis and Stevenson has remained one of boxing’s great “what if” matchups. The fight could define the lightweight era if it ever materializes—but given promotional differences and timing issues, that remains uncertain.

Still, Mayweather’s latest comments may add fuel to a rivalry that fans have begged to see. With “Money” drawing a line between power and precision, the question becomes unavoidable: who truly carries Mayweather’s torch into boxing’s next generation?