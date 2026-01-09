The Atlanta Hawks officially completed a blockbuster trade Friday, sending franchise cornerstone Trae Young to the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran guard CJ McCollum and wing Corey Kispert.

Following the deal’s completion, Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh released a statement reflecting on Young’s tenure with the franchise. The message was shared publicly by Hawks writer Kevin Chouinard on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“On behalf of the Hawks franchise, I’d like to thank Trae for how he embraced the city of Atlanta and represented the Hawks during his time here, on the court and in the community,” Saleh said. “Over more than seven seasons, including four All-Star appearances, he cemented himself as a fan favorite and one of the great players in our franchise’s history. We wish Trae and his family all the best.”

Reports earlier in the week indicated that Atlanta and Young had begun working toward a trade on Monday, with momentum building rapidly and a deal taking shape by Wednesday night. The transaction ultimately sent Young to his preferred destination, bringing an end to an eight-year run that defined a significant era of Hawks basketball.

Young also addressed the move in a lengthy social media post shortly after the trade became official, opening with the line, “I never thought I'd be typing this.” He reflected on unmet expectations, injuries, and setbacks that prevented the group from reaching its perceived ceiling, while acknowledging that change became necessary.

“The last few years weren't how I wanted them to be,” Young wrote. “Expectations that were created for ourselves, reaching heights that Atlanta has never reached before. Bringing a championship to Atlanta was always my goal. However, between the injuries, the setbacks, and situations that didn't make sense, we never truly got to see our full potential.

Hawks officially move on from Trae Young era with Wizards deal

Article Continues Below

“However, the pain of staying the same eventually outweighed the uncertainty of change. Change is often met with fear, but I see it as another opportunity. I'm walking into this next chapter with my head high and my eyes forward. It's time to see what's possible when the support is real and the vision is clear. We move.”

Young’s defining postseason moment came in 2021, when he led Atlanta to the Eastern Conference finals, falling two wins short of the NBA Finals in a loss to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks reached the playoffs in each of the following two seasons but exited in the first round both times.

Saleh turned attention toward the franchise’s direction following the trade, emphasizing both on-court impact and future flexibility.

“Adding CJ McCollum, one of the NBA’s most prolific shooters and a respected veteran, along with an established young veteran in Corey Kispert, will strengthen our team on the court and in the locker room, and we retain flexibility for future opportunities to continue building our program,” Saleh said.

Atlanta has also been linked in reports to potential interest in Anthony Davis of the Dallas Mavericks as it evaluates its next steps.

The Hawks (18-21) open a four-game road trip Friday night with a 9:00 p.m. ET matchup against the Denver Nuggets (25-12).