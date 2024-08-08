The Edmonton Oilers were one victory away from their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2024. The offseason has seen a controversial hire, depth-scoring additions, and a massive goaltending decision for the Oilers. The concerns are not as severe as some other teams, but with the aspirations of winning a Stanley Cup, there are issues the Oilers must address.

Oilers' off-ice distractions pile up

The organization has made it very clear that off-ice concerns will not deter them from hiring someone. Between the long-term commitment to Evander Kane and the pickup of Corey Perry, CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson has not shied away from controversial figures.

That continued this offseason with Stan Bowman's hiring. The former general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bowman was suspended indefinitely in 2021 for his involvement in a sexual assault scandal. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reinstated Bowman, coach Joel Quenneville and executive Al MacIsaac in July. Edmonton hired Bowman shortly after the announcement.

It will be difficult for the Oilers to recreate the magic of 2024 if there are off-ice distractions. Kane, Perry, and Bowman must all perform well and stay out of the headlines. While this all worked out with Kane and Perry in 2024, it could be a different conversation during the upcoming season.

Goaltending questions continue for the Oilers

While Stuart Skinner was fantastic in the playoffs, the Oilers should still invest in a solid backup goaltender. The current backup remains Calvin Pickard and while he had a good season last year, he is a volatile player. The Oilers have two of the best players in the world and cannot let the season be decided by not improving their goaltending room.

Few goaltending options remain on the free-agent market so the acquisition would have to be through trade. A great fit would be New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov. With Ilya Sorokin starting a massive contract, Varlamov's salary could be on the way out to make some cap space.

While they just re-signed Pickard this offseason, the Oilers should make this switch to create a two-goalie system. Skinner has not proven that he can be a 60+ game starter in the NHL and they should not entrust this important season to that ability. The goaltending will be the biggest question going into the season. Varlamov would answer a massive part of that question.

Depth scoring must continue to produce

The key to breaking the Cup Final drought in Edmonton was their depth scoring. They had four forwards not named Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl post 40-point seasons, including a 50-goal campaign from Zach Hyman.

One of those players was Warren Foegele. He went to the Los Angeles Kings in free agency, leaving a hole in the Oilers' lineup. Jeff Skinner was bought out by the Buffalo Sabres and now looks to replace Foegele's production. Skinner has put up 40 points in each of the last three seasons.

They made another move involving the Sabres to improve this area. Matthew Savoie, a former top-10 pick, was dealt to the Oilers back in July. Ryan McLeod, who scored 12 goals and added 18 assists a year ago, went the other way in the deal. Savoie has big shoes to fill already despite only playing one NHL game.

Savoie was an addition to improve the future forward units for the Oilers. At just 20 years old, he cannot be expected to immediately replace McLeod in the lineup. This is another reason his former and current teammate Jeff Skinner must step up this season.

When Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are topping the scoring charts, the concerns about that team are few and far between. That said, the Western Conference is stacked with talent and anyone can jump up and take the conference from the Oilers. Edmonton must fix these issues to get back to the Stanley Cup Final and lift the Cup for the first time since 1990.