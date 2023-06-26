It was revealed shortly after the season ended that New York Rangers free agent winger Patrick Kane needed hip surgery, and recent social media posts show him performing activities that show Kane is on a good path towards recovery after the surgery.

Patrick Kane was traded to the Rangers from the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of the NHL trade deadline last season. Kane had a no-trade clause, and essentially forced his way to the Rangers. The move created excitement for Rangers fans, but the season did not end well, as the team was eliminated in seven games by the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Kane's performance, along with many of the star players on the team, disappointed many fans.

It is unknown whether or not Kane will return to the Rangers next season. He is free to sign with any team when free agency opens on July 1. He is entering his age 34 season, and coming off of hip surgery, it is unknown how much that impacts his market. The timing of these videos surfacing is certainly interesting.

The Rangers are in a cap crunch this offseason. They have to sign restricted free agents Alexis Lafreniere and K'Andre Miller to deals as well. If Kane still has a desire to stay in New York, will likely have to leave money on the table. He would fit on the roster, as there is not much right wing depth on the team right now.

Of course, as a fan favorite with the Blackhawks, many fans are hoping that Kane makes a return to Chicago. It is unknown whether Kane or the Blackhawks would be interested in a reunion.