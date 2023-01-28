The 2023 NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching. With it comes a flurry of rumors and speculation that won’t end until the March 3 deadline officially passes. This year, Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are caught up in these rumors.

Kane and Toews are playing the final years of eight-year contracts they signed back in 2014. Both hold no movement clauses, meaning they have full control over where they move this season. That is, if they agree to a trade at all.

Both players are beginning to hear the noise. Kane said recently there is regular communication with his agent as the Blackhawks continue to look for a trade. However, he isn’t focusing on the chatter much.

“You don’t really pay too much attention to the noise because you’re under control of what you want to do, if you want to stay or go play somewhere else. That decision really hasn’t been made yet,” Kane said.

Toews also iterated that he isn’t focusing on outside trade chatter and speculation. His job involves what happens on the ice, and any trade discussion is beyond his control until the Blackhawks ask him to waive his no-movement clause.

“That’s the media’s job is to speculate and talk about ‘what if’ situations,” Toews said. “Sometimes you let your mind wander a little bit to what that would be like, too. But I haven’t let myself get into it and read into it too much.”

The Blackhawks are currently last place in the Central Division on 34 points. It wasn’t too long ago that the Blackhawks found a ton of success, however.

Toews and Kane won three Stanley Cups together with Chicago from 2010 to 2015. Both have won the Conn Smythe Award as playoff MVP, and Kane won the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2015-16.