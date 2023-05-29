The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for someone to take over and run their front office, and it seems that Kyle Dubas will be the team’s choice, as long as he wants the job, according to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.

The Penguins owners were in Monaco to watch Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix, and hope to have a resolution as they return this week.

“I think the entire Penguin organization is just waiting to see Kyle Dubas’ decision,” Friendman said on a SportsNet broadcast. “I’ve said several times this week I believe this is his job if he wants it, and I think when they get back [from Monaco] it comes down to, are they going to work it out and is he going to be the guy. He met with Sidney Crosby last week, he did a tour of the organization. They definitely have, they put their search on hold to speak to him and woo him, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Dubas was shockingly let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs, after the team was eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers. The Maple Leafs are still looking for Dubas’ replacement as well.

If Dubas takes the Penguins job, he would be taking over a team with veteran talent like Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin. Given the age of those three players, the Penguins will likely try to compete for a Stanley Cup as they get towards the end of their careers.