Many of the big moves of the NHL offseason have already been made, but perhaps the biggest move of them all in a potential Erik Karlsson trade has yet to be made. If it were up to the Pittsburgh Penguins, though, they would ideally be able to finalize a massive blockbuster deal for Karlsson as soon as Sunday afternoon.

Rumors of a Karlsson trade to the Penguins have quickly picked up steam over the past few hours, with Pittsburgh establishing themselves over the Carolina Hurricanes as the favorite to pull off this huge deal. Yet, while the Penguins want to move fast and get a deal done here, it looks like a third team is going to have to get involved in order to make everything work out for this massive trade.

Via Elliotte Friedman:

“There is a legit attempt to get an Erik Karlsson trade done today. Would involve Pittsburgh, San Jose and at least one other team to facilitate the cap gyrations. We will see how it plays out…but everyone grinding in that direction.”

Given how Karlsson is fresh off winning the third Norris Trophy of his career, it's not totally surprising to see that there is a lot of legwork that needs to be done in order for this deal to go through. However, it looks like the Penguins have upped the ante in their aggression to land Karlsson, and while nothing is guaranteed, it looks like his trade status bears watching over the next few days.