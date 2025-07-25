The Seattle Mariners turned heads by acquiring 2024 All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league pitchers Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi. Sure, the trade patched up a major hole at first base, but let’s not get it twisted as the Mariners’ focus remains firmly on bringing back another familiar face, and that is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

Suarez is still Seattle's “top priority,” as the July 31, 2025, trade deadline approaches, and the two teams are still in conversation, according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.

“Sources: Eugenio Suárez is still Seattle’s top priority and being aggressively pursued by the Mariners following this first domino dropping with the club acquiring Josh Naylor,” Kramer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Mariners had reportedly preferred Suarez over Naylor initially, and even after acquiring the latter, they remain heavily engaged with Arizona about a potential second blockbuster.

Suarez, 34, is having one of the most powerful seasons of his career. Over 416 plate appearances in 2025, he’s slashing .252/.325/.593 with 36 home runs and a league-leading 86 RBIs. Since June 1, he’s launched 21 home runs in just 179 plate appearances, an elite power pace by any standard. If traded, Suarez would become the first player in MLB history to be dealt at the deadline with 35 or more home runs already under his belt.

Suarez previously spent two seasons (2022–2023) with the Mariners, where he was both productive and beloved. In 312 games with Seattle, he recorded 144 runs, 53 doubles, 53 home runs, 183 RBIs, and a .751 OPS. His return would be a significant upgrade over the current third base platoon of Ben Williamson and Miles Mastrobuoni.

Adding Suarez to a lineup already featuring Naylor and catcher Cal Raleigh, the latter two combining for 75 homers and 170 RBIs in 2025, would instantly give Seattle one of the most feared middle-of-the-order trios in baseball.

Seattle’s pursuit, however, is not without competition. As many as a dozen teams have reportedly shown interest in Suarez, including the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and division rival Houston Astros. Houston entered the race following a serious injury to Isaac Paredes and concerns over Yordan Alvarez’s prolonged recovery. However, the Astros may struggle to match Seattle’s offer due to payroll constraints and a less impressive farm system.

Even after giving up two quality arms for Naylor, Seattle managed to retain the upper echelon of a farm system widely considered among the best in baseball. This gives them the flexibility to pursue Suárez without mortgaging their future.

Although there’s no immediate indication that a deal is imminent, the Mariners remain aggressive. The departure of Naylor from Arizona signals the D-backs’ commitment to selling, and Suarez, in the final year of a $15 million deal, is a prime trade chip.