We’ve reached the point in the NHL offseason where things begin to quiet down. Especially on the free agency front, where impact options are rather scarce. However, with players like San Jose Sharks star Erik Karlsson available via trade, perhaps there’s still work to be done there.

Karlsson is not the only elite player to be had on the trade market, either. There are quite a few impact players who can step in and change a team’s fortunes from their first day on the ice.

Karlsson’s contract makes a trade this summer a bit of a headache. But let’s take a step back and examine what’s out there. Assuming the following five names are all traded before the start of the 2023-24 season, where would they end up? Let’s predict the landing spots for Erik Karlsson and the rest of the NHL’s top remaining trade targets.

Connor Hellebuyck

Elite goalies in the NHL are an absolute rarity, especially these days. Connor Hellebuyck is, without question, an elite NHL goaltender. Throughout his eight-year career, he has had just one season with a save percentage lower than .910. Hellebuyck has come up big for the Winnipeg Jets on more than one occasion, and it’ll take a major haul to land the veteran puck-stopper.

Prediction: New Jersey Devils. Hellebuyck reportedly has an interest in joining the Devils. And from all available reporting, the interest is mutual. New Jersey is seemingly hesitant to give him the Andrei Vasilevsky-like contract he is demanding. However, Connor Hellebuyck is more than worth it. He is not only an elite goaltender, but he doesn’t come with a problematic injury history. It’s a true no-brainer for the Devils.

John Gibson

John Gibson is not necessarily as straightforward as Hellebuyck. With the Jets goalie, you know you’re getting consistently elite play on a night-in and night-out basis. However, there are more questions with Gibson.

He has a solid track record, don’t get me wrong. The Anaheim Ducks puck-stopper once had five straight seasons with a save percentage of .914 or higher. As the Ducks got worse, however, so has his numbers. So you have to wonder whether Gibson has lost a step, or if his numbers are impacted by playing on bad teams.

Prediction: Buffalo Sabres. In the end, the truth is somewhere in the middle. Put Gibson on a better team, and his numbers should rebound. Even if he himself has lost a step over the years. The Sabres feel like a rather natural fit for the veteran goalie. They don’t have a veteran option in net to take pressure off youngster Devon Levi. Gibson can do that and help Buffalo finally get back in the playoffs in 2023-24.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Evgeny Kuznetsov

The Washington Capitals missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. And while they want to remain competitive, a shake-up on the roster is certainly needed. Kuznetsov is an obvious choice to leave, especially since he has given the team a formal trade request. Given that he’s not too far removed from a 24-goal and 78-point season, there should be considerable interest.

Prediction: Nashville Predators. There are a few options at play here. However, the most obvious is the Predators for one very specific reason: Barry Trotz. The new Nashville general manager coached Kuznetsov when the two won the Stanley Cup for the Capitals. Adding the veteran center to the Predators could go a long way toward getting Nashville back into the playoffs sooner rather than later.

Noah Hanifin

A Noah Hanifin trade could be contingent upon an Erik Karlsson trade. Hanifin is not a better overall player, but he is a better defensive option. Hanifin is an unrestricted free agent next summer, however, unlike Karlsson. Re-signing with the Calgary Flames doesn’t appear to be on the cards for now, making a trade likely at some point.

Prediction: Toronto Maple Leafs. Yes, I know. Two straight predictions that are glaringly obvious fits. Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving made one of the biggest name-recognition trades in recent NHL history when he acquired Hanifin and Elias Lindholm with the Flames in 2018. Having already made a big impact with his new team, Treliving could wheel and deal with his former employer to further strengthen this Toronto squad.

Erik Karlsson

Finally, we have reached the main event. The big ticket item that has hockey fans constantly refreshing their feeds for any sort of an update they can get. Where will Erik Karlsson end up after recording a rare 100+ point season from the blueline and winning the Norris Trophy?

Prediction: Pittsburgh Penguins. The current report is that Karlsson prefers a trade to the Penguins over the Carolina Hurricanes. And it makes sense. In Pittsburgh, he’d be the guy on the blueline. That’s a role he clearly thrives in, as evidenced by his offensive output this past season. Kyle Dubas is not afraid of making that big, bold move to try and take his team to the next level. Adding Erik Karlsson to the mix could be what returns the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024.