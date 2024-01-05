A look at Jake Guentzel's future with the Penguins.

After a dreadful start to December that saw them lose four consecutive games, the Pittsburgh Penguins have won eight of their last 11 and are right back into the thick of the playoff race as 2024 begins.

This latest stretch has perhaps changed some of Pittsburgh's in-season plans, one of which includes deciding the future of forward Jake Guentzel. The star winger is in the final year of his contract and with the way the Penguins were playing a few weeks ago, he was a potential name to watch on the trade market.

That is no longer the case, according to David Pagnotta, who says the Penguins will now turn their attention to extending Guentzel rather than trading him.

“As long as the Pens remain in the thick of the playoff race and aren’t told Guentzel won’t sign, GM Kyle Dubas isn’t going to consider moving him,” Pagnotta said.

Guentzel led the Penguins in goals in each of the last two seasons, scoring 76 in total across both campaigns. He's on pace for another 40-goal season having scored 18 in 37 games so far. He has eight points and four goals in his last five games.

The Penguins failed to make the playoffs last season for the first time since 2006. They still have plenty of work to do to get back this year, but this latest stretch, partially fueled by Jake Guentzel, puts them within striking distance in a crowded Metropolitan division.

The Penguins enter Friday's action in seventh place in the division but only one point off of a playoff spot. Six teams are currently separated by two points in the Eastern Conference Wild Card standings as the midway point of the season approaches.