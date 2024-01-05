Sidney Crosby continues his historic climb.

Sidney Crosby led his Pittsburgh Penguins to a big 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on the road on Thursday night — and he added even more history to his legendary career in the process.

“Thanks to his 6-5 goal, Sidney Crosby collects his 173rd career 3-point game, passing Steve Yzerman for sole possession of 7th in NHL history,” wrote Sportsnet Stats during the game.

Crosby scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and added two assists to help send the crowd at TD Garden home unhappy.

“Weird start with five [goals] in the first eight minutes, but some games happen like that and you got to be able to handle it,” said Sid The Kid after the victory, per NHL.com's Joe Pohoryles. “They get a big one short-handed there. Momentum swung a couple times there both ways. So just one of those games where last goal is [going to] win, and we got the last one.”

After a tough stretch, the Penguins are back on track with six wins in eight tries. They've gone 6-1-1 in that stretch to improve to 19-14-4 on the campaign.

“Throughout the course of the game, there was a lot of good and then some not-so-good,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan explained. “But I really liked how we responded. We didn’t allow it to get us down and snowball into something worse.”

Crosby an All-Star again

Just before puck dropped in Massachusetts, Crosby was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, his sixth nod for the festivities. He and Jake Guentzel seemed to be the only logical options from the team.

“It's always an honor to be among all the guys and all those elite players. It means a lot,” Crosby said. “It's not something you think about until it's kind of getting closer to it, but I don't think I ever take that for granted.”

With 22 goals and 41 points in 37 games, Sidney Crosby is more than deserving. But first, he will lead the Penguins home to welcome the Buffalo Sabres to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night as they look to make it seven wins in nine tries.