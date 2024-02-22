As the Pittsburgh Penguins playoff chances grow slimmer, there are significant thoughts that the team will be in the sell mode prior to the March 8 NHL trade deadline. General manager Kyle Dubas has a veteran team that has featured players who are stars or who have been stars throughout their careers. One of those players is defenseman Erik Karlsson, one of the highest-scoring blue liners throughout his career.
Karlsson is clearly a player who can impact the offense, but he is also well-known for his defensive liabilities. Through 53 games this season, Karlsson has 8 goals and 32 assists, and he is the team's fourth-leading scorer behind Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes there is a chance that Karlsson could be traded to the Ottawa Senators by the deadline.
Karlsson first came into prominence during the first nine years of his career with the Senators. Since leaving Ottawa at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, Karlsson spent five years with the San Jose Sharks before moving on to the Penguins during the most recent offseason.
Since Daniel Alfredsson has returned to Ottawa as an assistant coach, Friedman believes that the two Swedes have an excellent rapport and that could facilitate Erik Karlsson's return.
“Please recognize that this is manifesting purely in my head. But, as I watch Daniel Alfredsson on the bench in Ottawa, I can’t help but wonder if the Senators consider a Karlsson reunion. At least, brainstorm it. Yes, it’s complicated and yes, everyone would have to be on board. But no one mind-melds with Karlsson like Alfredsson, and, since it got into my head, I can’t stop thinking about the possibility of it.”
It is an idea that both the Penguins and Senators have to consider.