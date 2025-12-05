The Ottawa Senators finally returned to the playoffs last season, which raised their expectations heading into this season. Early rumors out of Canada's capital stated that the Senators were interested in hitting a “home run” in the trade market to improve their chances. However, Pierre LeBrun shot that notion down in his most recent article for The Athletic.

“I don't think there's anything imminent, but it's fair to say the Ottawa Senators have made sure to do their due diligence with teams that have indicated they're ready to listen on players,” LeBrun reported. “But, as TSN colleague Darren Dreger said in a Sens intermission panel last Friday, I would also downplay the narrative that's out there that Ottawa is ready to take a big swing. It's probably more about trying to hit more singles, as GM Steve Staios has been able to do with other solid moves over the past year.

It's unclear whether that narrative from Staois changed after the Senators lost three of their past four games. Every team goes through its ups and downs, but there is an inconsistency in Ottawa's game this year that likely scares the general manager away from going all-in. Depth additions could be the way to go in hopes that Brady Tkachuk's return to the lineup lifts the top-six.

Article Continues Below

“If there's a way to upgrade his top six or top nine between now and March 6, I think Staios would act on it, though,” LeBrun continued. “He's getting a read on who's available and the price tag.”

The Senators sit one point out of the playoffs in their division, so it isn't time to panic just yet for Senators fans. After years of questionable front-office management, Staios has been a home-run hire for the organization, and he will likely do the right thing again.