The Ottawa Senators open full training camp on September 18th. The Senators expect to be contenders in 2025-26, but still have questions heading into training camp. It is time to look at the most intriguing battle in training camp in 2025.

The Senators made the playoffs for the first time since 2017, losing in the first round to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Still, this team expects to improve in 2025-26. The team has plenty of young talent led by Brady Tkachuk, who is just 25 years old. Beyond that, the top two lines also have Tim Stutzle, who is 23, and Dylan Cozens, who is just 24.

The top two lines seem to be nearly set. Tkachuk, Stutzle, and Fabian Zetterlund have the top line set. Meanwhile, the second line will be led by Cozens with Drake Batetherson. Regardless, there are questions about who will join Cozens and Batherson, as well as on the defensive rotations, which makes training camp important in Ottawa.

The second line left wing is up for grabs

The Senators have their top line set coming into 2025-26. The top line is projected to hold Tkachuk, Stutzle, and Zettlerund. Stutzle led the team in points last season, amassing 79 points. Batherson, who was second on the team in scoring in 2024-25, is projected to take control of the second line.

According to the Daily Faceoff, the left wing on the second line is David Perron. He played in just 43 games last year, scoring nine goals and adding seven assists. Perron was once guaranteed to score 40 points per year, doing that in ten straight seasons before joining the Senators.

Ridly Greig sits as the third line left winger. He is a young player who continues to improve. Last season, he found the back of the net 13 times while adding 21 assists. Greig took a step back in goal scoring per game, but was better in the assist category. He has shown to be a consistent point producer. Moreover, his advanced statistics were at career highs.

His individual point percentage hit a high, as did his high-danger scoring percentage. He could fight for the second line spot on the wing, but that is not the biggest battle in Ottawa.

The biggest questions are on the defense for Ottawa

The Senators have a fairly set lineup heading into 2025-26. Still, the biggest question for the Senators is on the blueline. The top two defensive rotations seem to be set. Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub are expected to take the top rotation, while Thomas Chabot and Nick Jensen are expected to patrol the blue line on the second rotation.

This still leaves the third rotation in question. Tyler Kleven and Jordan Specne are the projected third rotation defenders currently. Still, Nikolas Matinpalo would like to challenge for one of those two spots.

The former undrafted player out of Finland has been solid in his time with the NHL. He played in 41 games with the Senators in 2024-25, and had a plus-four rating. Meanwhile, he blocked 29 shots while also giving out 25 hits. His advanced statistics show him to be a plus defender, rating with a plus expected goal value when he is on the ice.

Meanwhile, Kleven had a minus-11 rating last season. He put up just ten points and struggled on defense overall. While Klevin has more takeaways and hits in the regular season than Matinpaolo, his rates per game were lower. Furthermore, his point percentage and help on the offense in general were lower per game.

Last season, the Senators ranked 13th in the NHL in goals against per game. The goaltending situation is solid with Linus Ullmark. Still, they need to have the defense in front of him. The team also needs help on offense. They were 19th in goals in the regular season, the third lowest among playoff qualifiers.

While Sanderson and Chabot put up offensive numbers, they lacked offensive output from the third rotation. Kleven has yet to show he can be an offensive threat, while Matinpalo has shown he can produce from the blue line.

Overall, Ottawa has a question to answer. Do they want a third defensive rotation with an offensive threat, or do they want a placeholder defender? Klevin has shown to be an admirable defensive presence, but not great. He could grow into a top defender, but he has not shown that now. Meanwhile, Matinpalo has shown to be the bigger offensive threat, at the risk that his defense is not at the same level. Regardless, this battle will show where the Senators plan to head in 2025-26, if they give up some defense to score more, or if they are happy winning low-scoring games.