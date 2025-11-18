The Ottawa Senators re-signed Shane Pinto to a four-year contract recently. This was a bit of a surprising development considering the tumultuous road it took to reach this point. Ottawa and Pinto were locked in a long standoff before agreeing to this deal.

In the end, it got across the finish line. The Senators retained a young center with potential. And Pinto received a big payday along with a bit of stability for the future. Both sides can shut down any trade rumors or ideas of a split. They are together for the foreseeable future, and will work to bring a Stanley Cup to the Canadian capital.

With the dust settled on this deal, it's time to take a closer look at how this all breaks down. Both the Senators and Pinto are being graded on their four-year, $30 million contract that will take effect starting in 2026-27.

Shane Pinto paid for future potential

Pinto has certainly shown flashes of potential during his career. However, he has yet to truly put things together on the ice. The 25-year-old has only played 82 games once in his career. He was suspended for a gambling violation a couple seasons back, causing him half a season. And he has yet to score 40 or more points in a single season.

At the same time, there are signs that are hard to ignore. Pinto does a lot of his damage at 5v5. Last season, he recorded a career high 6.2 Offensive Goals Above Replacement at even strength. His defense, while not particularly incredible, is solid. Especially at even strength.

Pinto could have gone to another team and received more playing time. However, he gets a big pay day and control over his future. He receives a modified no-trade clause in the final two seasons of this deal. And he will hit the market as an unrestricted free agent before his age-29 season.

From the player's perspective, there is a lot to like with this deal. He remains on an up-and-coming team that could do some damage in the near future. Pinto should be an important part of this team moving forward, especially if this contract is any indication.

Senators make intriguing bet

The Senators are in an interesting situation. They certainly believe they have something in Pinto. And there is enough evidence to suggest he can breakout sooner rather than later. He's having a good year, and it could be the start of something special.

However, Pinto hasn't shown enough for a $7.5 million salary to truly make sense. Especially considering that Dylan Cozens, Ottawa's second-line center, is making slightly less per season. Take a contract signed by a similar player this summer: Buffalo's Ryan McLeod.

McLeod signed a four-year contract this summer, getting $5 million per season from the Sabres. Prior to 2025-26, both players had a rather similar career trajectory. Solid defensively with some secondary offense sprinkled in. At least, this is true up until 2024-25. McLeod scored 20 goals and 53 points in his debut season in Buffalo.

McLeod, so far, has more going in his favor. His Offensive Goals Above Replacement at even strength (11.6) is notably better than Pinto's (6.8). The even strength defense leans toward Pinto, but McLeod is a much better penalty taker while also taking fewer penalties. All in all, it feels as if Ottawa may have overpaid for Pinto.

This is far from a bad contract. Again, Pinto has shown flashes of potential. And he has two 20+ goal seasons under his belt, so there's a bit more trust in the offense for Pinto. Still, Ottawa is taking a big risk on his two-way game truly coming around.

Grades and final thoughts

Pinto receives a high mark, while the Senators receive a fine grade. The 25-year-old forward gains a sense of clarity that is important for a player in his shoes. Ottawa keeps an important member of its core together, but the initial overpay does knock the grade down a bit. This deal is very much one that will need to be revisited down the line.

Shane Pinto grade: A

Ottawa Senators grade: B+