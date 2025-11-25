The Ottawa Senators have been missing team captain Brady Tkachuk for nearly the entire 2025-26 campaign, as he was injured on Oct. 13 against the Nashville Predators when defenseman Roman Josi cross-checked him, resulting in a torn ligament that ultimately required surgery to fix.

Tkachuk has been unavailable since then, but the good news for the Senators is that he's on the mend and nearing a return to the ice. He's been a full participant in practice and could potentially return to the lineup at some point in the next week.

Tkachuk loves what he's seen from his Senators teammates, who have managed a 10-4-4 record since he went down with his injury.

“I think they’re kind of doing whatever it takes to win,” Tkachuk said via NHL.com. “The compete and will to win level is the highest I’ve ever seen, so just looking to add to that when we get back and join what they’ve built the last five weeks.

“Just looking to add and elevate and help the boys as much as I can.”

In the three games he played prior to his injury, Tkachuk registered three assists. The Senators are in the midst of a road swing that will continue on Monday evening against the Los Angeles Kings, followed by games against the Vegas Golden Knights, St. Louis Blues, and Dallas Stars.

Brady Tkachuk has missed the last 18 Senators games

Fans could be excused from thinking that the Senators were going to see their record suffer without their emotional leader on the ice.

However, Senators general manager Steve Staios said earlier this month that Tkachuk was still leading the group despite not being able to suit up in game action.

“Brady's done all he can to continue to lead, even with his injury, being in and around the group,” Staios said on Nov. 10. “Credit to the group. We know how much of an impact that he is for us as a team, yet our players took it upon themselves to step up and continue to play well.”

Last season, Tkachuk was able to lead the Senators to their first playoff berth since their run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017. Their postseason drought was one of the longest in the NHL, and Tkachuk now has his eyes set on helping the Senators not only return to the playoffs but to go on a deeper run.