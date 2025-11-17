“The belief is that Tkachuk was in New York on Monday, meeting with hand specialist Dr. Robert Hotchkiss, to receive clearance to step up his activities after undergoing surgery on his thumb to repair a torn ligament,” Garrioch continued.

Tkachuk hasn't played since having surgery on his right hand on Oct. 16. The injury occurred when he was crosschecked against the Nashville Predators. He's only played in three games this season and has three assists.

Tkachuk's timeline was six to seven weeks after he had the procedure, so he could possibly return against the Vegas Golden Knights, or when they face the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 28.

The Senators could also be getting some more help during the road trip, as Thomas Chabot was on the ice with the team after suffering an upper-body muscle injury a week ago against the Dallas Stars. He still has not been cleared for contact, but he is expected to be with the team.

With a record of 9-6-4, the Senators are right where they want to be despite the injuries. When they get back healthy, the hope is that they can go on a run and climb the standings. As of now, they'll have to work with what they have, which hasn't been bad early in the season.