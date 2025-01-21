Jamie Benn is still with the Dallas Stars, but there remains no certainty about his future with the team. His contract will expire at the end of the 2024-25 NHL season, which means he could be hitting the NHL free-agent market in just a matter of months.

But despite the silence on a potential contract extension with Benn, the Stars are said to be determined to keep the veteran forward in the fold. Likewise, Benn is rumored to have the same interest in continuing his career with Dallas.

“Neither party is worried about Benn staying in Dallas,” a source told Responsible Gambler. “The expectation is he will finish his career as a member of the Dallas Stars. He wants to do that.”

Jamie Benn, Stars have already started talking

According to the source, the two sides would rather see the current season end before seriously talking about a new contract.

“The understanding from both parties is that they will wait until the end of the season and see where things are before negotiating a new deal.”

Benn signed an eight-year deal worth $76 million with the Stars back in 2016, and it's a contract that has a cap hit of $9.5 million. The 25-year-old Benn has only played for the Stars so far in his NHL career. While he's yet to win a Stanley Cup, Benn and the Stars have been a perennial NHL title contender in recent years. The Stars appeared in the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 and have been to the conference finals in each of the previous two seasons.

Stars general manager Jim Nill and Benn's side have already touched bases about a possible extension in the summer. For now, it seems that the main focus of Benn is on trying to help Dallas win the elusive Cup. So far in the 2024-25 campaign, Benn has 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points through 46 games played.

“So let's get through the season and see where things are out, and then they will figure out his contract out from there,” the source told RG. “A lot of things will come into play in terms of structure, age, performance bonuses and, of course, the salary cap. One thing is sure: he [Benn] will be a Dallas Star.”

Dallas is currently third in the Central division standings with 59 points, thanks to a 29-16-1 record.