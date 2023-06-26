It appears that Pierre-Luc Dubois is on the verge of getting shipped by the Winnipeg Jets. The Montreal Canadiens have long been linked to Dubois, but it's the Los Angeles Kings who appear to be the most likely landing spot for the forward, as pointed out by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“It sure feels like the Kings are front-runners on Pierre-Luc Dubois, but as of Sunday evening, there was still lots of work to be done on that front. It didn’t help that both front offices were traveling Sunday to Nashville, putting some conversations on hold.”

LeBrun noted that the Canadiens have kicked the tires on trading for Pierre-Luc Dubois, but as things stand, the Kings make more sense as a trade partner for the Jets, who have no intention of going into a rebuild — at least for now.

In a separate report by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Kings are seemingly prepared to send a package of players including Gabe Vilardi and Alex Iafallo to the Jets to get the deal done. In addition to those players, Pierre-Luc Dubois will also be signed to an extension.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, who has played the last three seasons with the Jets, will see his current deal expire in July. Once that happens, he'd be a restricted free agent.