While the Calgary Flames remain very much alive in the postseason hunt for 2025, there is still one key type of player that they're looking for in their lineup.

According to Flames general manager Craig Conroy, the Flames are in the market for a forward that shoots right-handed, via The Fourth Period.

“I’ve talked about it since the Draft last year – still a priority, just haven’t been able to find one,” Conroy said.

Right now, the only forward in the Flames lineup that doesn't shoot left-handed is Matt Coronato, who scored a goal in Tuesday night's 6-3 loss at the Scotiabank Saddledome to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The NHL Trade Deadline for 2024-25 falls on March 7. Meanwhile, the Flames return to action on home ice on Thursday night against the rival Colorado Avalanche; game time is set for 9:00 PM EST.

The Calgary Flames recently acquired a pair of players from the Flyers

The Flames had already pulled off a major two-player trade last week, acquiring both Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee from the Philadelphia Flyers. And both players immediately expressed their excitement at joining a new team at the same time.

“I’m excited to be coming to Calgary with my best buddy,” Frost explained. “I didn’t know at first; I just had found out that I’d been traded. I found out shortly after that Joel was a part of it, so that calmed the mind a little bit.”

“(Frost) is definitely one of my best buddies, and I think having him do this whole thing with me is going to be great,” Farabee said. “I think I can speak for him, too — we’re excited for a fresh start, just to get on the ice and prove what we can do.”

Farabee scored his first goal as a member of the Flames as part of Tuesday night's loss against the Maple Leafs.