Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane could be making a major decision anytime now, with the NHL Trade Deadline looming. With a full no-movement clause, Kane has control over when and where the Blackhawks can send him should he decide to start a new chapter in his hockey career somewhere else in the NHL.

If Carlo Colaiacovo, former NHL blueliner and current RSN 1050 broadcaster, is to be believed, Patrick Kane is only looking at two potential landing spots: the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Based on people I’ve talked to, if Patrick Kane were to accept a trade somewhere, the two teams on his list are the Rangers and the Leafs,” Colaiacovo said in a recent episode of First Up.

Kane’s contract is about to expire at the end of the 2022-23 NHL season, so this is the last chance for the Blackhawks to try to acquire an asset — or assets — via a trade involving the 34-year-old forward. It is also the same case the Blackhawks have with Jonathan Toews, who, like Kane, has a no-movement clause.

With the Rangers already acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko, the Big Apple doesn’t look as appealing as a destination anymore for Patrick Kane, who only has nine goals and 26 assists so far with the Blackhawks this season. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, will have to pull off some financial gymnastics to make room for Kane’s $10.5 million cap hit.

Those interested in Patrick Kane can also just wait out and see their chances in free agency.