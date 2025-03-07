Following a relatively modest NHL trade deadline, fans of the Detroit Red Wings are not pleased, thinking the team could have done more. Legendary Red Wings center and the team's current general manager Steve Yzerman understands why the fans are unhappy.

Yzerman gave his thoughts on the situation in a post made to X, formerly Twitter, by Brad Galli.

“I understand the frustration or impatience,” Steve Yzerman said. “We did what we thought we could do to give ourselves a better shot at the playoffs. Is it earth-shattering? No. But the only way to do something earth-shattering was to give up picks and prospects.”

The Red Wings currently sit at 30-26-6, placing them fifth in the Atlantic Division. They are one point behind the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers for the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot.

Injuries have been a problem for the Red Wings this season. Yzerman is determined to get the Red Wings back to a status of competing.

Red Wings' Carter Mazur gets empathy from team

Detroit Red Wings left wing Carter Mazur picked up an injury minutes into his NHL debut.

“You basically really have to be banged up if you’re not going to return to the ice your first night that early in the game,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said via MLive.com.

McLellan reflected on how excited the team was for Mazur ahead of his big moment.

“Maze comes in; the guys were truly excited,” McLellan said. “He read the starting lineup (in the room). He’s out there flying around in warm-up. I believe he’s from Michigan (Jackson). I think they bought a whole section, basically. And then for him to leave, you feel that a little bit on the bench.”

Mazur does not have an anticipated return date at this time, but he will hope to have a longer outing next time.