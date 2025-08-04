The San Jose Sharks missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs as expected in 2025. However, there seemed to be a shift in perception around the team. Despite their lackluster results, the skill and quality were evident on many nights. San Jose is still rebuilding, but their performances at least showed that the future is bright for this Sharks team.

San Jose has clear building blocks in Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. At the 2025 NHL Draft, they added Michael Misa to the fold, giving them an incredible group of forwards at the top of the lineup. What they needed to do next was find veterans who can support these young players. General manager Mike Grier certainly understood the assignment heading into NHL Free Agency.

Among other moves, the Sharks acquired forwards Jeff Skinner, Ryan Reaves, and Adam Gauette. On the defensive side, the team signed Dmitry Orlov and John Klingberg to give this group needed leadership and experience. These moves certainly aren't splashy. But they raise the competitive level of this team heading into 2025-26.

One move, though, could prove to be a genius one. This player may not revert to high-level production like they had a few seasons ago. However, the could certainly thrive with more opportunity in San Jose this upcoming season.

Jeff Skinner could be a home run signing for Sharks

Jeff Skinner joined the Edmonton Oilers last season, hoping to aid a Stanley Cup push. The veteran forward wasn't too far removed from an 82-point season in 2022-23. While his offense had declined, the hope was that he could rediscover a game a bit playing next to Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

Article Continues Below

Unfortunately, it didn't work out that way. The veteran forward was a healthy scratch at times last season. And he was kept out for the majority of the team's run to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. In the end, Skinner finished with 16 goals and 29 points.

Skinner did not see the ice a lot during his time in Edmonton. And he especially didn't factor into the team's elite power play. However, these are two factors that could change for him after joining the Sharks in free agency. The veteran forward should play more of a role in San Jose alongside the team's young stars.

When Skinner sees the ice, he usually does well. The aforementioned 82-point season saw him average nearly 17 and a half minutes a game, for instance. And it wasn't just his overall point totals that were impressive. Skinner made an impact on the power play, scoring eight goals and 21 points with the man advantage that season.

Skinner may not find himself in the top-six for the Sharks in 2025-26. However, he should definitely figure into the team's power play. He could find time on the second unit alongside the likes of Alex Wennberg and John Klingberg. In this scenario, he could be a central figure of how that unit operates.

The Sharks are not expected to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026. But they certainly want to take a step forward on the ice. They are not looking to finish comfortably bottom of the Western Conference as they did in 2024-25. And the Sharks hope their free agency spree can help them achieve that goal.

Skinner won't pull them toward playoff contention by any means. In saying this, he could become their next Mikael Granlund. A forward cast off after underperforming expectations only to rediscover his game in San Jose. Perhaps that leads Skinner to receive one final payday next summer in NHL Free Agency, much like Granlund got from the Anaheim Ducks this year.