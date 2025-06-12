A historic era of New York Rangers hockey is officially over. Chris Kreider has approved a trade to the Anaheim Ducks, according to New York Post reporter Larry Brooks. Anaheim was on Kreider's no-trade list, so this was a necessary step to certify the deal.

“Kreider has signed off on the trade to Anaheim, Post has learned,” Brooks reported on social media.

Rangers general manager put then-captain Jacob Trouba and Kreider on the trade block early in the 2024-25 season. With terrible results and aging contracts, Drury needed to make some changes. No one bit on Kreider, but Trouba was traded to the Ducks. Now, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek and Drury have connected on another deal for a veteran.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman followed up on Brooks' report with the return framework. “This will be Kreider and a mid-round pick to Ducks for Carey Terrance and a mid-round pick…upon official completion.”

Terrance was a second-round pick by the Ducks in the 2023 NHL Draft. As the captain of the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters, he scored 39 points in 45 games. He also potted two goals for Team USA at the World Junior Championship in December. According to The Athletic's Corey Pronman, he was the eighth-best prospect in Anaheim's system.

The Rangers will now go into NHL free agency with more cap flexibility after trading Kreider. He is due $6.5 million through the 2026-27 season, so finding a new middle-six scoring winger just got easier.

Kreider was drafted by the Rangers in the first round of the 2009 draft and made his debut in the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He scored 326 regular-season goals, third most in franchise history, and 48 postseason goals, the most in franchise history, with the Blueshirts.

The Ducks hired Joel Quenneville this offseason as their head coach, and he knows this team has to make the postseason soon. Adding a great playoff performer will only help in a tough Western Conference.