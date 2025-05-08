The Anaheim Ducks hired Joel Quenneville as the 12th head coach in franchise history on Thursday. After the breaking of the Chicago Blackhawks scandal in 2021, Quenneville stepped aside from the Florida Panthers job. He served an indefinite suspension that lasted until July 2024, at which time he could have been hired. The Ducks made Quenneville their head coach after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. At his introductory press conference, Quenneville issued a confession about the scandal.

Joel Quenneville: “What happened to Kyle Beach was horrific and inexcusable. I take full responsibility for not asking more questions and following up.” Said he spoke with Beach this morning. Pledges better actions over words going forward. “This is my promise.”#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/h3TyW1EzfM — Zach Cavanagh (@ZachCav) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I was sick to my stomach when I learned what had taken place. Had I known what had happened, I would have taken swift action. I own my mistakes, while I believe wholeheartedly the issue was handled by management. I take full responsibility for not following up and asking more questions.”

Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich was accused of sexually assaulting Kyle Beach during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to the investigation done on the allegations, Quenneville was part of a group of executives who were made aware of the incident in May. They decided not to investigate the allegations any further until the end of the playoffs.

Joel Quenneville: If I had known what had happened, I would have taken swift action. Also Joel Quenneville, from the Block & Jenner report: pic.twitter.com/wnaEu1SixG — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

When the Ducks hired Quenneville, they knew they had to get ahead of the backlash they would receive. Some fans believe he should never coach again for sliding this issue under the rug. Others, including the Ducks, believe he has grown from this incident and learned from his deficiencies.

In his introductory comments, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek re-stated that his goal is to make the playoffs soon. Their young core has had very little success in recent years, and they need to pay off Verbeek's investments soon. Quenneville is the second-winningest coach in NHL history and could provide that to this group.

The Ducks are the second team to hire a coach this offseason, following the Rangers' hiring of Mike Sullivan.