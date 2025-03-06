While the Anaheim Ducks are in action on Wednesday night against the division rival Vancouver Canucks hoping to keep their chase toward a postseason spot alive, they were dealt a considerable blow in the process.

Goaltender John Gibson, who has dealt with various injury concerns during his career, was hurt and subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He was injured during a collision with Vancouver's Drew O'Connor, who made contact with his head while attempting to crash the crease for a loose puck.

Expand Tweet

Lukas Dostal entered the game for Gibson.

Gibson had gone viral earlier in the contest for a spectacular behind-the-back save that even had Canucks fans at Rogers Arena in complete disbelief.

Expand Tweet

Before his departure from the game, Gibson had stopped 19 of the 21 shots the Canucks fired his way.

Ducks goalie John Gibson is allegedly willing to waive his no-trade clause

Gibson, who has played his entire NHL career as a member of the Ducks, was said to be allegedly willing to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade as reported by NHL insiders Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston.

“The Ducks would also be open to trading John Gibson, although there don’t seem to be any teams currently shopping for a goaltender in his price range,” they reported. “Gibson is willing to waive a no-trade clause to go to Edmonton — the Oilers insist they aren’t in the goalie market — and Anaheim has had on-again, off-again conversations with Carolina going back to last summer. They seem to be (mostly) off now.”

Drafted 39th overall by the Ducks in the 2011 NHL Draft, Gibson has toiled for team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018. In the meantime, Dostal has emerged as the Ducks’ primary option in net, mostly taking over the starting role.

At 31 years old, Gibson still has several years of competitive hockey ahead of him. While reports of a trade request last year were later refuted by his agent, speculation about his future continues, and based on the latest information from Pagnotta, it looks like his days with the Ducks are numbered.