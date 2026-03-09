On Monday, the Chargers agreed to a three-year deal with former Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar worth $24.3 million. According to Tom Pelissero, this deal is historic for the tight end.

“The Chargers are signing TE Charlie Kolar to a three-year $24.3 million contract that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid blocking tight end, sources tell The Insiders. Steve Caric of WassermanNFL negotiated the deal, which includes $17M guaranteed.”

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz brings in another former Baltimore Raven. Hortiz came over from the Ravens as their director of player personnel, so he has a lot of history and connections with the Ravens. With former Bolts DC Jesse Minter becoming the new Ravens head coach, there are a lot of connections between these two NFL teams.

Kolar is known as one of the better blocking tight ends in the league. PFF graded Kolar 10th among tight ends last season with a 77.6 grade. His 71.5 run blocking grade was 15th among tight ends last season. Despite being third on the depth chart, Kolar proved to be a very valuable piece to that Ravens offense. Isaiah Likely agreed to a deal with the New York Giants, so the Ravens will only have Mark Andrews left of that trio in 2026.

Last season, Kolar caught 10 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He will be involved in a lot of blocking oppertunties but Justin Herbert may find him in the red zone for a few touchdowns. The good news for Kolar is that he has improved each season. The Bolts are a great fit for him, and he will become the backup tight end to Oronde Gadsden II for now.

