As John Harbaugh takes over as head coach, he's poised to make a number of changes on both sides of the ball. Defensively, New York again took a swing in free agency to find a new linebacker.

The Giants have signed Tremaine Edmunds to a three-year, $36 million contract, via Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. He is set to make $23.7 million guaranteed.

After looking for trade suitors, the Chicago Bears ultimately released Edmunds. While he developed into a true ballhawk, the Bears could no longer justify the price tag. The Giants may have been one of the teams involved in those trade talks. Now, they were able to sign him to a three-year deal without having to give up any draft compensation.

Article Continues Below

During the 2025 season, Edmunds put up 112 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. Over his entire eight-years in the NFL, the linebacker has put up 900 tackles, 59 passes defended and 14 interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020.

While those type of expectations may be unrealistic, the Giants at least believe Edmunds can be a true difference maker in the middle of the field. While Brian Burns and Abdul Carter make for a feisty pass rush duo, New York needs some backup behind them. The franchise ended the 2025 season ranked 28th in total defense, allowing 359.5 yards per game.

Edmunds won't be able to fix things on his own, but he'll now play a big role in what the Giants hope is a defensive revival. Even after Edmunds' addition, it seems unlikely New York is done in free agency.