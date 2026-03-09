A significant offensive transformation is underway in New York as free agent tight end Isaiah Likely joins head coach John Harbaugh on a lucrative three-year contract.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, the deal is worth $40 million, with the potential to reach $47.5 million through incentives.

This move makes Likely the third-highest-paid tight end in the league, providing young quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Malik Nabers with a premier red zone target.

By reuniting with his former coordinator, Likely is expected to be a foundational piece for the Giants as they aim to build a formidable offensive unit for the 2026 season.

While New York is adding offensive weapons, their former defensive contributors are securing significant paydays in Nashville.

According to Mike Garafolo on X, the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with cornerback Cor’Dale Flott on a three-year contract worth $45 million, with $32 million fully guaranteed.

Flott is the latest player to follow offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from the Giants to the Titans.

The #Titans have agreed to terms with CB Cor'Dale Flott on a three-year, $45 million deal with $32 million fully guaranteed. Another #Giants free agent follows his former HC Brian Daboll, now Tennessee's OC.

The spending did not stop there; Ian Rapoport reported that Tennessee also signed former Saints standout Alontae Taylor to a three-year deal worth $60 million, including $42 million fully guaranteed.

Together, these signings represent a $105 million investment in the secondary, clearly signaling the Titans' intent to upgrade their defensive backfield with established veteran talent familiar with the coaching staff’s philosophy.

This aggressive move by Tennessee has eliminated a key target from the Dallas Cowboys' offseason plans.

In a report made by The Athletic, Taylor was a primary option for Dallas due to his elite acceleration and versatility.

Despite the Cowboys’ confidence in young prospect Shavon Revel, the Titans’ high-priced offers for both Taylor and Flott mean that Dallas must look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

Tennessee’s decisive actions have officially reset the cornerback market as free agency continues to unfold.