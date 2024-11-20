Lukas Dostal has been phenomenal between the pipes for the Anaheim Ducks in 2024-25, and due to the youngster's breakout, veteran John Gibson could finally be traded after years of rumors.

Gibson has two more years remaining on a contract that's paying the American $6.4 million AAV — and that could be the reason he hasn't been moved yet, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

“One of the reasons Gibson hasn’t moved in the past, despite his long-standing availability, is that teams have had consternations about his contract, which has two more years on it after this one at a $6.4 million average annual value,” the hockey insider wrote in his latest NHL rumblings on Wednesday.

“It’s been a fair concern. But now that top goalies are signing for $8.5 million a season, and now that the salary cap has finally begun to go up again in a meaningful way, suddenly that Gibson salary isn’t as bad as it may have looked a year ago.”

LeBrun points to the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers as potential suitors for the veteran netminder, who is a perfect 3-0 since returning to game action on November 10. That was after recovering from an emergency appendectomy he underwent at the end of September.

The Avalanche just placed starter Alexandar Georgiev on injured reserve, and currently sit 31st in the league in goals against. For a club that sees itself as a Stanley Cup contender, the goaltending probably has to improve.

As for the Hurricanes, they will be without Frederik Andersen long-term, and surgery is being considered for the talented vet. That leaves Pyotr Kochetkov as the starter, and although the Russian has been effective, he's also been dealing with injury concerns this season.

LeBrun sees the Oilers as a distant third to Colorado and Carolina; Gibson would certainly enjoy playing for a team that came within one victory of a championship in 2023-24. But Edmonton isn't looking too deeply into goaltending at this time, the hockey insider writes, instead “focused on getting their forward group going in a more effective and consistent, offensive way.”

Could this be the year that Gibson finally gets a change of scenery? The way Dostal has played, it's probably more possible than it has ever been.

John Gibson is expendable due to Lukas Dostal's excellence

Gibson is much more likely to get traded if the front office is willing to retain some of his hefty salary. And they can manage to do that, with just under $20 million in cap space to work with, per PuckPedia.

Dostal is making just $812,500 this season, and has looked like the goaltender of the future in Anaheim. Although the team in front of him continues to struggle, with an 8-8-2 record through 18 games, it's been no fault of the Czech native's.

The 24-year-old has managed an excellent 2.69 goals-against average and .924 save percentage between the pipes this year, while being peppered on a game-to-game basis. The pending restricted free agent will be due for a considerable raise between now and next summer, but it's becoming more and more clear that he'll be the starter going forward.

Thus, it could be time for Gibson to go chase a championship in 2024-25 — and all of the Avalanche, Hurricanes and Oilers should be contenders for Lord Stanley this year.

“John Gibson can play,” TSN's Jamie McLennan, a former NHL goalie and goalie coach, told LeBrun this week. “Two things come into mind: if he can get back to having fun playing hockey — because he’s been in a tough situation for years — and secondly, if he can be healthy.

“Those two things are great question marks for probably everybody that looks at him. But if you look at the raw talent, Gibson is a very good goaltender. That’s probably why he’s intriguing for teams who need an upgrade in net.”

It'll be interesting to see if Gibson, who has played his entire career in Anaheim, will get a taste of playoff hockey for the first time in seven seasons.