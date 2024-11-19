The Anaheim Ducks continue to struggle through a difficult rebuilding process under general manager Pat Verbeek. As expected, they've mostly battled inconsistency and subpar performances from their players, as evidenced by their second-to-last-place standing in the Pacific Division.

Right now, the Ducks have amassed a record of 7-8-2 through their first 17 games of the 2024-25 campaign, though they've won their last two straight with a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at home followed by a 4-2 triumph on the road over the contending Dallas Stars.

As head coach Greg Cronin said, the Ducks were able to over come the mistakes they made with a valuable victory over Dallas, via NHL.com.

“We’re going to clean up the mistakes we made. We had some turnovers there in the second,” Cronin said. “But the template was there as far as playing north of the puck, getting the puck back on the cycle. We’re going to get some more shots to build a little bit more strength in our offensive numbers, but I thought it was a real solid game.”

Now that the Ducks are nearly 1/4 of the way through the 2024-25 campaign, what are the biggest surprises and disappointments that stand out?

Ducks' biggest surprise to start the 2024-25 NHL season

Forward Ryan Strome, who is in his second year with the Ducks, has already managed to tally four goals with five assists, a full 82-game season pace of 19 goals and 24 assists.

Should he reach those totals, it would represent his highest output since the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the New York Rangers. Goals are at a premium for the Ducks this season, and seeing Strome return to form after only 11 goals last season is a welcome sight.

Ducks' biggest disappointment to start the 2024-25 NHL season

To say that this season has been a disappointment for Zegras would be a massive understatement. He's appeared in 17 games and has managed only two goals with two assists, a full-season pace of just 10 goals with 10 assists.

This is in addition to last season's disappointment, battling injury troubles and inconsistency, and finishing with a mere 15 points in 31 games. That came on the heels of a contract holdout that forced him to miss all of Training Camp before he and Ducks management settled on a three-year pact with an AAV of $5.75 million, a deal that he hasn't come close to living up to.

NHL insider Chris Johnston pushed back on the notion that the Ducks could be looking to trade Zegras, stating that while he wasn't showing up on the scoresheet, the team believes that his effort is evident, via The Athletic.

“The goals and points have certainly not been there for Zegras this season, but word out of the organization is that the effort and attention to detail have been,” Johnston wrote of Zegras. “While it’s possible trade discussions will pick up around him again at some point, it doesn’t seem like a priority or a serious thought right now.”

At the end of the day, Zegras was paid to perform as a regular offensive contributor, and that's not been happening. The two sides could eventually seek different arrangements if his output doesn't improve.

Another disappointment that the Ducks are experiencing is the lack of production from forward Mason McTavish, whom the club selected with the third overall pick in the NHL Draft. Not only was he demoted in the lineup by head coach Greg Cronin, but he was also struggling offensively with two goals.

Injury woes rob the Ducks of key depth forward Robby Fabbri

While we're on the subject of disappointment, just about everyone can feel disappointed for the absolutely rotten luck that veteran forward Robby Fabbri has experienced – and the most recent update on his health was only the latest in a series of abysmal injury woes.

He's undergone his fifth surgery, this time for an injured meniscus; he's expected to be unavailable for at least the next six weeks of action. He's already suffered a pair of torn ACLs along with other leg/knee ailments, causing him to miss extended time in the last several years.

The Ducks acquired Fabbri in an offseason trade with the Detroit Red Wings, and he was hoping to become a key contributor. Unfortunately, prior to his latest injury, Fabbri had only lit the lamp twice in 14 games.

Meanwhile, his teammates will look to make it three consecutive victories when they pay a visit to the Windy City for a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night at United Center.