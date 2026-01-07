Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr.'s All-Star case continues to gain momentum ahead of this year's festivities. Porter Jr. jumped from 10th to ninth in the second return of the All-Star fan voting results.

The 27-year-old is vying for his first All-Star appearance amid a breakout season following his trade to the Nets.

Porter Jr. has averaged 25.9 points — the 16th-most in the NBA — 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on .495/.408/.825 shooting splits while emerging as Brooklyn's No. 1 option. He, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the NBA's only players averaging those marks on such efficiency this season.

Michael Porter Jr. trending toward first All-Star appearance following trade to Nets

Most impressively, the Nets, who many assumed would be among the NBA's worst teams this season, are 11-10 over Porter Jr.'s last 21 appearances. Brooklyn has posted a +4.3 net rating in Porter Jr.'s minutes during that span.

Fans (25 percent), players (25 percent) and media (50 percent) vote on the five All-Star starters from each conference. However, coaches will vote on the seven reserves in each conference, where Porter Jr. would likely land.

Following a change to the All-Star selection process, both the starters and reserves will be selected regardless of position. In the past, starters were made up of two backcourt players and three frontcourt players, while the reserves had the same split plus two wild card spots.

Kevin Durant was the Nets' last All-Star selection in 2021-22. Kyrie Irving (2020-21), James Harden (2020-21), D'Angelo Russell (2018-19), Joe Johnson (2013-14) and Brook Lopez (2012-13) are the team's only other selections during the Brooklyn era.