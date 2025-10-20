The Boston Bruins got off to a good start to the 2025-26 season. Unfortunately, things are not as good at this time. Boston won its first three games of the year, but has now dropped four straight. David Pastrnak scored twice, but the Utah Mammoth skated away with a 3-2 win on home ice on Sunday night.

Boston was initially down in the game, but Pastrnak's second goal gave them the lead. This lead held for about 10 minutes, though, before Clayton Keller tied the game again. In the third period, it was young goal scorer Dylan Guenther who gave Utah the lead for good.

After the game, Pastrnak was asked about his team's unfortunate road trip. Boston lost all three of their games on this trip. The Bruins star acknowledged their positives, but he noted that it was a rough trip regardless.

“Obviously, a tough result at the end,” Pastrnak said, via NHL.com. “I actually thought our game was pretty good, much better than previous games on the road trip. So, a tough road trip for us. We're going to have to go back home in front of our fans and regroup.”

Bruins preparing for emotional Brad Marchand return in Panthers clash

The Bruins are not in action again until Tuesday. However, this is a very emotional game the team is preparing for. The Bruins are welcoming Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers to town. This is the first game in Boston for Marchand since the trade back in March.

Marchand wanted to play for the Stanley Cup once again. With an expiring contract and Boston falling out of contention, a trade made sense. Eventually, Marchand won the Cup he desired with the Panthers back in June.

This game is a big moment early in the year for both teams. Both clubs are entering the contest with four straight losses. It will be an emotional game, but it's one both will want to win. It's a contest many hockey fans will want to tune into on Tuesday night.