The San Jose Sharks have had a solid season this year, and there is another level that they feel like they can get to. That's why the Sharks recently made this move, as general manager Mike Grier announced that they acquired goaltender Lauren Brossoit, defenseman Nolan Allan, and a seventh-round selection from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Ryan Ellis, defenseman Jake Furlong, and San Jose's 2028 fourth-round selection.

Brossoit, has appeared in six games for the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League, as he recorded a 3.38 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage along with a 3-3-0. Over the course of his career in 140 games, recording a .911 SV%, 2.64 GAA, and a 64-46-13 record with the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights.

Brossoit also helped the Golden Knights in the 2022-23 season, where he appeared in eight games, recording a 3.18 GAA and .894 SV% with a 5-2 record. In the AHL, Brossoit holds a career 2.74 GAA, .912 SV% with an 80-69-17 record and 11 shutouts.

As for Allan, he appeared in 29 for the IceHogs this season as he scored six points along with 39 penalty minutes. In his career with the Blackhawks, he's appeared in 43 NHL games, scoring eight points and has 109 career AHL games recording 29 points.

These should be two good additions for the Sharks, and the hope is that they can take them to the next level. Brossoit and Allan have shown throughout their hockey careers that they contribute to winning, and where the Sharks are in the standings, there's a chance they can make a run.