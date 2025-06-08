The Boston Bruins have been one of the NHL's most consistent and successful teams. Prior to this season, they had been to the Stanley Cup playoffs in eight consecutive seasons. Going back to the 1967-68 season — Bobby Orr's second year with the team — the Bruins had made an appearance in the postseason 49 out of 57 times. No team in any of North America's four major professional sports can match that record.

That may be cold comfort to the team's fans, because the Bruins had high expectations going into the 2024-25 season. The Bruins struggled early in the year and head coach Jim Montgomery was fired. After a brief surge put the team back into playoff contention, the Bruins fell apart during the season's home stretch. They failed to make the playoffs and finished in last place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.

General manager Don Sweeney knows the team needs to improve in the offseason. He hired former Bruins player Marco Sturm to take over as the team's head coach, and now he has to turn his attention to the draft and free agency.

The Bruins may not need a complete rebuild. They have every reason to expect goaltender Jeremy Swayman to bounce back after a disappointing showing during the regular season. After building his reputation and signing an eight-year, $66 million contract at the end of training camp, the netminder bounced back by leading the United States to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) world championship.

Additionally, the Bruins will get top defensemen Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Hampus Lindholm (knee) back after both were sidelined with injuries. The Bruins also have right wing David Pastrnak, one of the elite goal scorers in the league.

Adding one or two offensive threats and re-signing RFA Morgan Geekie are key moves

The Bruins need to infuse the roster with free agent talent, but the situation is not as desperate as it looks.

Pastrnak is the team's best offensive threat after scoring 43 goals and 106 points last season. Pastrnak has exceeded the 100-point mark in three consecutive seasons.

He was joined by Morgan Geekie as the team's second-best scorer. Geekie has shown dramatic improvement since joining the Bruins two years ago. He had 33 goals and 24 assists last year, and it's clear that he forms a great 1-2 punch with Pastrnak.

Geekie is a restricted free agent and the Bruins certainly want to keep him in the fold, but now Sweeney must execute a new deal with him.

The Bruins also have another key restricted free agent in defenseman Mason Lohrei. He has shown significant offensive skill during the last two seasons, and he would be a key signing for the team.

Signing those two restricted free agents would be a significant first step, but is not enough. The likelihood is that they will not be in the market for forward Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs or defenseman Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers. Obviously, both of those players would add high-level offensive skills, but signing either player would throw the team's salary structure out of whack.

However, centers Matt Duchene, Sam Bennett and John Tavares are going to be free agents as of July 1, and the Bruins need significant help at center. If they could add one of those centers and center Elias Lindholm shows some improvement after a disappointing first season with the Bruins, the team could become much more competitive next season.

Adding blue line help would be beneficial

The Bruins are counting on a healthy season from McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm. Nikita Zadorov and Lohrei are also expected to play key roles, but that may not be enough. Adding a defenseman like Vladislav Gavrikov of the Los Angeles Kings or Ivan Provorov of the Columbus Blue Jackets could definitely improve the Bruins' back end.

Sweeney has a big job in front of him this summer. Building through the draft is essential, but bringing in key free agents and signing their own top restricted free agents will help the Bruins return to the playoffs in the 2025-26 season.