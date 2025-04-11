The Buffalo Sabres were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week.

There was hope that the Sabres would be able to take a step this season, to get back towards the postseason. However, the Sabres currently hold a 35-36-6 record, with a .494 points percentage. This marks the 14th straight season in which the team has failed to reach the playoffs.

The team has been attempting to come out the other side of a rebuild, since trading away the likes of Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. They've built a good base of young talent, but still have yet to see any kind of true success.

So below is a look at three predictions for the Buffalo Sabres' 2025 offseason.

Kevyn Adams could be replaced as general manager

Hired as the Sabres' general manager in 2020, Adams has failed to guide the Sabres back to the playoffs in his five years in charge.

Looking back at the recent history of the team's general managers, Adams has also already been given a longer leash than others. Darcy Regier, who had served as the team's general manager for 14 years by the time Terry Pegula took over ownership in 2011, was fired in 2013.

Tim Murray was then named as the team's next general manager in January 2014. However, he lasted just over three years, before being fired at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season. Next came Jason Botterill, who also lasted three seasons, from 2017-2020.

Adams' five-year tenure marks the longest time served by any Sabres' general manager under the Pegula ownership. But with the team still well outside the playoff race, you have to imagine the clock is ticking for Adams.

He's bet on his young talent to develop, which is arguably the right move. However, there also hasn't been a strong enough base around them, and the progress hasn't been quick. Then last offseason, despite having a huge amount of cap space, Adams really didn't manage any game-changing additions.

As a result, Adams' job security is more at risk than many other general managers around the league. If he does survive the offseason, it would take quick progress for him to stick around long-term.

Extensions for several restricted free agents

The Sabres already made decisions on most of their notable unrestricted free agents. Jason Zucker was signed to a two-year contract extension, while Henri Jokiharju was traded to the Boston Bruins.

However, the Sabres will have to get to work on extending quite a few key restricted free agents.

JJ Peterka took another big step this season, scoring 62 points in 72 games so far. The 22-year-old looks to be a piece to build around, but it'll be a matter of whether the Sabres opt for a long-term deal right away.

Meanwhile, Ryan McLeod has been a good fit in Buffalo, after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers last summer. The forward has posted career-highs in both goals and points, and could be a great fit as a long-term, third-line center.

Jack Quinn will also need a new contract, coming off his entry-level deal. Quinn hasn't reached his potential quite yet, but does have the skill to become a legitimate top-six winger. He'd be a good candidate for a bridge deal.

Then on the blue line, Bowen Byram is the piece that stands out. The defender has taken on a big role in Buffalo, averaging nearly 23 minutes per game this season. However, with two other left-handed defenders already extended long-term in Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, it'll be interesting to see what the Sabres do with Byram. Still, if the team were to move one of the defensemen, it should likely be Power, rather than Byram.

In terms of some smaller names, Jacob Bernard-Docker, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators as part of the Dylan Cozens trade, will also be due for an extension, as will Tyson Kozak and Devon Levi.

Sabres get more aggressive in adding externally

As noted earlier, the Sabres made an error with their inactivity last summer. Jason Zucker ended up being a nice addition, while Sam Lafferty and James Reimer were signed as well. Meanwhile, the Sabres gave up a second-round pick to acquire Beck Malenstyn from the Washington Capitals, as well as trading for Ryan McLeod.

But while the Sabres may be betting on their young talent, they can't pass up another opportunity to improve externally. There's pressure on the team to turn things around, and running back the same roster isn't likely to cut it.

At the same time, the team could struggle without a ton of cap space. They're projected to have about $22 million in cap space heading into the season, per PuckPedia. Again though, a good chunk of that could end up going towards extensions for their restricted free agents.

But whether via trade or free agency, we can expect the Sabres to put more of a focus on external additions. They could benefit from adding either a top-six forward, or a right-handed defenseman.