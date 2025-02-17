The Buffalo Sabres have held trade talks throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Buffalo sits last in the Eastern Conference and is the only East team more than six points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the final Wild Card spot.

They have tried to shake things up throughout the season. And it appears as if the Sabres are entertaining a potential Owen Power trade leading into the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Reports have indicated that teams have called on Power this season. He isn't the only defenseman teams are interested in. Buffalo has also taken calls on Bowen Byram this year. And the Sabres have not rebuffed trade calls on either player.

There is certainly some logic to Buffalo listening on Byram. Byram is a restricted free agent at the end of this season. He has played well as the team's top-pairing left-shot defenseman alongside Rasmus Dahlin. However, Buffalo may not feel comfortable signing him to a long-term extension, especially after they inked Power to a long-term deal of his own.

This long-term deal is part of the reason why Buffalo taking calls on Power is surprising. He has been deployed as the team's second-pairing defenseman behind Byram for most of the season. The former first-round pick has shown a ton of promise in the NHL. And his long-term projection is still rather exciting.

Regardless, we are where we are. It remains rather unlikely the Sabres trade Power during the 2024-25 campaign. If this is how they want to shake up their roster, a trade during the summer makes a lot more sense. Still, they are taking calls, so if a move happens midseason, here are the two best Owen Power landing spots at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Red Wings make sense for Sabres' Owen Power

Multiple reports suggest the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres nearly made a trade around Christmas. This would have seen center Dylan Cozens head to Detroit. It's unknown what the Winged Wheel would have sent back to the Sabres. Still, these previous trade talks could open an avenue for an Owen Power trade this season.

The Red Wings have some of the best young blueliners in the NHL at this time. Moritz Seider has truly come into his own as a defender this season. Rookie Simon Edvinsson has lived up to the hype in his debut campaign. And fellow rookie Albert Johansson has impressed in the ice time he has received this year.

Detroit's more immediate need on the blueline is on the right side. However, their long-term need is on the left. Axel Sandin-Pellikka is set to become the team's second pairing right-shot defender in a couple seasons.

But there is no prospect in the system that projects as a long-term partner for him on the left. Edvinsson will eventually partner with Seider on the top pairing. And Johansson's fit on the second pairing long term isn't concrete.

Power would give the Red Wings one of the best young defensive cores in the NHL. Detroit is looking to create sustainable success in Hockeytown for the first time since their 25-year playoff streak. A trade with the Sabres for Power could be exactly the sort of move that propels them to contender status.

Penguins need young stars

The Pittsburgh Penguins, like the Red Wings, are contending for a Wild Card spot in the East. Pittsburgh had a brutal start to the season and languished near the bottom of the league. Head coach Mike Sullivan also had his job in question during that time. However, they have bounced back, and they could make some big moves.

The Penguins are looking for young players. They have achieved this aim to some extent throughout the season. Pittsburgh traded for Cody Glass before the season. During the year, the Penguins traded for Philip Tomasino in a deal with the Nashville Predators.

The Penguins now have a need on the left side of their blueline. Marcus Pettersson was traded to the Vancouver Canucks at the end of January. To be fair, that was an expected move. The Penguins were unlikely to re-sign the veteran defenseman, so they traded him for a haul.

Owen Power could be a long-term replacement for Pittsburgh. He would immediately become the team's top-pairing left-shot defenseman. And the increased ice time would give him ample opportunity to grow his game. Learning from the likes of Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson is a major bonus as well.

The Penguins are trying to compete and get younger simultaneously. It's hard to do this in the NHL. But a trade with the Sabres for Power would achieve this aim in a massive way.