The sports world briefly lost its collective mind on Thursday when the Philadelphia Flyers announced a mid-season roster move involving a very familiar name. For New York Jets fans scrolling through their social media feeds, the notification that the Flyers officially signed forward Garrett Wilson to a two-way NHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season likely caused a few spit-takes.

The New York Jets social media team, never one to miss a beat, quickly chimed in with a confused meme to mirror the sentiment of the NFL community. While the “other” Garrett Wilson is a 34-year-old veteran forward and captain of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL, the name carries a much different weight in the Meadowlands.

The NFL version of Garrett Wilson is currently navigating a much different professional landscape. The star wide receiver for the New York Jets has become the focal point of the franchise’s offense, even as the team has struggled with consistency and health at the quarterback position.

Article Continues Below

While the hockey-playing Wilson is being placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the Phantoms, the football-playing Wilson remains the most untouchable asset on the Jets roster.

During the 2025 NFL season, Wilson continued to prove why he is among the league’s elite, despite the offense’s overall turbulence. One of his standout performances came in a battle against the Miami Dolphins.

In that matchup, Wilson showcased his route-running brilliance, hauling in six receptions for 82 yards and a crucial touchdown. His ability to create separation in the red zone kept the Jets competitive in a tight AFC East race, further cementing his status as a cornerstone player.

While the hockey version of Garrett Wilson prepares to bolster the Flyers' depth during their playoff push, the Jets are focused on getting their offensive star back to full health and peak production for the 2026 campaign. It was a harmless bit of cross-sport name confusion, but for a split second, Jets fans everywhere were worried their WR1 had picked up a pair of skates.