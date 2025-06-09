The Buffalo Sabres have entered their offseason following a 13th straight season without playoff hockey. One item on the agenda this summer is the future of restricted free agent defenseman Bowen Byram. Byram joined the Sabres through trade at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. He was dealt in a one-for-one deal for forward Casey Mittelstadt.

On one hand, the Sabres have reason to keep him. Byram has generally played well since joining Buffalo a year ago. He finished this past season with 6.5 Goals Above Replacement, according to Evolving Hockey. And he finished with a career high 1.1 Wins Above Replacement in 2024-25.

However, there are certainly arguments for trading Byram. The Sabres need to shake things up with their roster. This current group has not worked over the last two seasons, and this could result in some of their big names being shipped out of town.

Byram is a logical trade candidate for Buffalo. He has played well enough for the team to decide to keep him. In saying this, the reasons to trade him outweigh the reasons to stay the course for 2025-26 and beyond.

Sabres have depth on the left side

The Sabres have work to do on their roster without a doubt. However, a clear strength of this team is the left side of their blueline. Alongside Byram, Buffalo has a superstar in Rasmus Dahlin. Joining those two is former first-round pick Owen Power, who is signed long-term.

Dahlin is a force for the Sabres, and one of their best players. He has spent his entire career with Buffalo to this point, and is could contend for a Norris Trophy soon. Meanwhile, Power is emerging as a star in his own right. He had a bit of an up and down season in 2024-25, but the future is bright for the Michigan product.

This is one of the stronger left-side combinations in the NHL. However, it also forces one of these defensemen to play a role that inherently limits them. Dahlin and Power are signed long-term, so it's hard to imagine them going anywhere. Byram is not signed, though, which makes him infinitely easier to trade this summer.

Buffalo could use Bowen Byram money elsewhere

As mentioned, the Sabres need to sign Byram to a new contract. A bridge contract could be worked out, but that essentially just kicks the can down the road. It doesn't even prevent a trade from happening, either. Ask Martin Necas how a bridge contract worked for him.

Byram is projected to sign an eight-year contract worth $7.98 million a season, according to Evolving Hockey. This is a significant investment for the Sabres to make. It's one they can afford to make, at least financially. But it's one they may not want to make, as they can use the money elsewhere.

The Sabres need to sign J.J. Peterka, for instance. The young, star winger is set to make a good amount of money himself. Using this sort of payday on Peterka may be a more worthwhile move. Espeically given the team's need for goal scoring at the top of the lineup. They could also use it to trade for a star with a big contract, as well.

Byram is going to get the contract he deserves somehow this summer. However, this contract should not be with the Sabres. His restricted free agency is a good spot for him and the team to go their separate ways.