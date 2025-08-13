The Las Vegas Aces have become one of the defining franchises of the WNBA in recent years, winning back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023, and setting the standard for star-driven team construction. Led by perennial MVP candidate A’ja Wilson, dynamic guard Jackie Young, and now bolstered by the arrival of Jewell Loyd, the Aces remain a top-tier contender in the 2025 WNBA season.

However, this season has not been as smooth or dominant as their championship campaigns. After early roster turnover, inconsistent play, and mounting defensive issues, the Aces find themselves in a precarious but salvageable position. With the trade deadline behind them, the window for major personnel changes has closed. Now, the focus must shift inward.

If head coach Becky Hammon and the Aces plan to make a legitimate run at reclaiming the title, they’ll need to retool strategically from within: Adjusting rotations, shoring up defensive holes, managing production, and optimizing chemistry. These moves will determine whether this team is built for another deep playoff run — or headed for another early exit.

Make that 4⃣ straight dubs! 🤗 Wilson: 32 PTS / 20 REB / 5 AST / 2 STL / 52% FG

Young: 21 PTS / 6 AST / 4 REB / 64% FG

Loyd: 12 PTS / 3 STL

Evans: 10 PTS / 3 AST / 4-5 FG#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/H5DC4izNLx — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 11, 2025

1. Release a player for roster flexibility

With the trade deadline passed, the only way to free up roster space is through waivers or hardship exceptions. One realistic path for the Aces could be releasing a fringe veteran who’s not contributing meaningfully. Kiah Stokes, while experienced, has had limited impact in 2025 and is averaging under 10 minutes per game with minimal scoring.

If the Aces need to make room to sign a younger or more dynamic player (particularly a defensive wing or stretch forward), waiving Stokes could be a necessary sacrifice. Keeping underperforming veterans who aren't in the playoff rotation eats up cap space and flexibility. Waiving Stokes or another deep bench piece opens the door for a strategic addition without compromising core chemistry.

2. Give Dana Evans a larger role off the bench

One bright spot in Las Vegas' inconsistent bench play has been Dana Evans, who has brought energy, pace, and solid shot creation in limited minutes. She may not have the size of a typical playoff guard, but her tenacity and shooting make her a valuable second-unit weapon.

Evans should be given a larger and more consistent role off the bench, particularly in lineups where Young shifts to the three or Chelsea Gray is still warming up her shot. Evans' quickness changes the pace of the game, and her ability to generate her own shot is something the Aces desperately need when their offense stalls. Giving her 12-15 minutes per game down the stretch could help the Aces develop a more balanced attack beyond the starting five.

3. Reduce Jewell Loyd's offensive load

Loyd’s integration into the Aces has been slower than expected, and it’s clear that her usage rate is putting unnecessary pressure on her to be something she’s not within this system. Rather than forcing her into a high-usage, primary scorer role that echoes her Seattle days, Hammon should simplify Loyd’s offensive responsibilities.

Let her run off pin-down screens, hit open threes, and focus solely on working in second units where she can operate with freedom. Reducing her minutes with other high-usage players like Young or Wilson may help her find rhythm and reduce forced possessions. Loyd is too talented to sit, but her role must be refined, not expanded, for the Aces to get the best version of her come playoff time.

4. Sign a defensive-minded big … again

NaLyssa Smith remains one of the most gifted offensive bigs in the league, but her skillset hasn't fully translated seamlessly into Las Vegas' system as quickly as the team would've hoped. If a roster spot opens, the Aces should immediately look to sign a defensive specialist, preferably a versatile wing or backup big. One potential target to go for would be a free agent with WNBA experience who can defend multiple positions and crash the boards. Another option would be someone who has size, rebounding, and the physicality the Aces have lacked off the bench.

The Aces don’t need another scorer; they need glue players who can contribute 10-15 solid minutes without being a defensive liability. Even if the addition comes from a hardship or short-term contract, having an extra defender in the postseason can be critical when facing teams like the New York Liberty, who can exploit mismatches and force smaller lineups into trouble.

5. Tighten up the rotation

As the playoffs approach, Hammon will need to make hard choices. Championship teams win with tight, cohesive rotations, and Las Vegas should narrow its bench to eight trusted players. That means consistent minutes for Wilson, Young, Gray, and a consistent bench unit likely composed of at least Smith and Evans, with others stepping up depending on the matchup.

The days of experimenting with 10-plus-player rotations should be over. Continuity and chemistry are vital, especially on defense. A smaller, more reliable rotation allows players to find rhythm, increases accountability, and ensures your best lineups see the floor together in the most crucial moments.

6. Consider getting a GM

Since the departure of former general manager Natalie Williams in late 2024, the Aces have operated without a formally appointed GM, instead relying on coach Hammon and a committee-style front office to make key personnel decisions. While this streamlined approach may offer short-term flexibility, the lack of a dedicated general manager has begun to reveal cracks in the team’s long-term strategy.

The Aces’ 2025 season has been marked by reactive roster moves, uneven depth decisions, and growing questions about future contract management, particularly with A’ja Wilson approaching free agency in 2026. Appointing a full-time GM would allow Hammon to focus solely on coaching and game preparation while entrusting roster construction, cap management, scouting, and player relations to an executive with a cohesive vision.

With a roster this talented, the Aces cannot afford to operate without a strategic leader guiding the franchise into the next phase of its dynasty. Adding a GM would restore structural balance and set the tone for both immediate postseason success and sustained excellence beyond 2025.

7. Adjust the defensive strategy

The Aces' defensive struggles in 2025 are not just about personnel—they’re systemic. Hammon must evolve her defensive scheme heading into the postseason. Teams have picked apart the Aces’ predictable man-to-man coverage, especially when guards get beat off the dribble or bigs fail to rotate. Hammon should consider implementing more zone defenses, particularly against teams that lack outside shooting.

A 2-3 or matchup zone could protect weaker defenders and keep Wilson out of foul trouble. Additionally, switching more aggressively on the perimeter and trapping ball handlers, especially in late shot-clock situations, could spark more transition opportunities for Young and Evans. The defense must be active, adaptive, and disruptive, not reactive.

The 2025 season has already been a transitional one for Las Vegas. The Aces sent Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks in a blockbuster three-team deal that brought Loyd to Las Vegas from the Seattle Storm, one of the most talked-about trades of the offseason. But chemistry has eluded the Big 3 of Wilson, Young, and Loyd throughout the season and thrown a wrench into the Aces' initial plans.

Loyd has averaged just 10.7 points per game, her lowest since 2017, and her fit into Becky Hammon’s system has looked clunky at times until she started playing from the bench. But depth concerns have also resurfaced regardless, as the first unit has not delivered more consistently than the second, and the defense, once a strength, has shown significant regression. The Las Vegas Aces remain a legitimate title contender in 2025, but only if they are willing to address the issues that have limited them all season.

If the Aces can execute these moves effectively, they’ll give themselves a real shot at a third championship. If not, they risk watching another postseason slip through their fingers and perhaps the beginning of the end for this historic core.