It is an Atlantic Division battle as the Buffalo Sabres visit the Tampa Bay Lightning It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Sabres come into the game at 24-30-6 on the year, which places them in eighth in the Atlantic Division. The Sabres will be looking to trade off assets at the deadline, with them being so far outside the playoff chase. In their last game, they face the San Jose Sharks. After a scoreless first period, the Sharks would strike just 1:01 into the second period. Still, JJ Peterka would tie the game on the power play. Late in the period, Nico Strum would give the Sharks the lead, and they would extend it in the third period. Tage Thompson would get a goal back in the period, but the Sharks would add three more goals on their way to a 6-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are 36-21-4 on the year, sitting in third in the Atlantic Division. This has the Lightning looking to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Lightning faced the Blue Jackets. The Lightning took a 2-0 lead in the first period before Zach Werenski scored to make it a one goal game. Still, the Lightning would add two more in the second period before Werenski scored again. The Lightning would score twice in the third as well, on their way for a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Here are the Sabres-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Lightning Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +188

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Sabres vs Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres top line is led by the combination of Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka. Thompson leads the team in goals and points this year, coming into the game with 30 goals and 23 assits, good for 53 points. Peterka is second on the team in points, coming in with 18 goals and 31 assists this year. Jiri Kurlich rounds out the line, coming in with 12 goals and seven assists this year.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Dahlin has been great from the blue line. He is third on the team in points, coming in with ten goals and 39 assists this year. Meanwhile, Alex Tuch leads the second line. He is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 23 goals and 24 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Dylan Cozens, who comes into the game with 11 goals and 20 assists this year.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Lightning is led by Nikita Kucherov. He leads the team in assists and points this year, coming in with 28 goals and 62 assists, good for 90 total points. He is joined on the top line by Brayden Point, who leads the team in goals. Point comes in with 32 goals and 32 assists, sitting third on the team with 64 total points. The line is rounded out by Jake Guentzel, who is fourth on the team in points. He comes in with 29 goals and 31 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Brandon Hagel comes in with 30 goals and 38 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points with 68. He is joined on the second line by Anthony Cirelli. Cirelli comes in with 20 goals and 25 assists. Finally, Victor Headman is fifth on the team in points. He comes in with 11 goals and 39 assists this year, good for 50 total points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to be in goal for the Lightning in this game. He is 29-16-3 on the year, with a 2.18 goals against average and a .924 save percentage. He is coming off his first loss in his last five starts, but has given up just five goals over the last five starts, with all five games having save percentages over .930.

The Lightning will be shooting on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He is 20-18-4 on the year with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He has struggled in his last three outings, giving up 10 goals on his last 62 shots.

Final Sabres-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Lightning come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. First, Andrei Vasilevskiy has been great as of late. He has lost once in regulation since January 30th, and in that game he allowed just two goals. Meanwhile, the Lightning are fifth in the NHL in goals against and score 3.56 goals per game. The Sabres are scoring 3.15 goals per game, but are 29th in the NHL in goals against per game. Expect the Lightning to score plenty in this game on their way to a win.

Final Sabres-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning -1.5 (+108)