The Buffalo Sabres are likely to sell at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Buffalo entered the season hoping to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs after coming so close two seasons ago. However, this is unlikely to happen in 2025. In fact, the Sabres sit last in the Eastern Conference coming out of the 4 Nations break. They have a number of trade candidates as well as one returning to the ice in Jordan Greenway.

The Sabres traded for Greenway at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Buffalo wanted to add a bit of forward depth to the roster as they chased a playoff spot. Greenway brought size, defensive ability, and offensive upside to this team. Unfortunately, things have not worked out as they hoped.

Greenway showed some of his offensive ability in 2023-24, nearing career-high totals in both goals (10) and points (28). This season, though, it has been a rough one. The Sabres forward has struggled with injuries and has skated in just 20 games.

The good news is that Greenway is making his way back from injury. The 28-year-old pending free agent is set to return to the ice on Saturday for Buffalo when they take on the New York Rangers. This gives him a chance to show other teams around the league what he can offer them.

Greenway is a likely trade candidate for Buffalo given his contract status. And there are multiple teams who could be interested in the Canton, New York native. For now, let's take a look at two potential landing spots for the Sabres forward before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Sabres' Jordan Greenway fills need for Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes landed Mikko Rantanen in a blockbuster trade back in late January. This trade was believed to bring Carolina the missing piece of their puzzle. Now, there are rumors that Rantanen may not be long for the Hurricanes this year. In any event, the Hurricanes need forward depth regardless of what happens with their star forward.

In fact, the Rantanen trade created a need for forward depth in Carolina to some extent. They traded Jack Drury and Martin Necas in that deal. Necas had his top-six minutes replaced by Rantanen and Taylor Hall, who also came over in that deal. However, further down the lineup, help was needed.

Drury's departure thinned the team out at center. Beyond that, the team suffered injuries to William Carrier and Tyson Jost. Both forwards played key roles at the bottom of the lineup. And their absences have made an already depth-deprived team even more deprived.

Greenway certainly won't come in and fix all of the Hurricanes' problems. However, the Sabres forward can stabilize things for now. He is a responsible player at both ends of the ice. And he can spark his team with a timely hit or blocked shot. He could be a valuable depth piece to a Hurricanes team looking to win the Stanley Cup.

Blue Jackets could take flier on Jordan Greenway

The Columbus Blue Jackets are contending for a playoff spot in 2024-25. It's a remarkable turnaround for a team that did not have the best start to the campaign. As the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline approaches, it's hard to imagine this team making a splash move. However, they could add some depth to their roster.

Columbus could use a bit of grit and toughness on its team. Greenway provides this in spades. He is more of a body checker than a shot blocker, but he will make sure his team is respected on the ice. Beyond this, he can chip in some offense, and he is a very reliable defender in his own zone.

The Blue Jackets are not going to make any risky trades. Adding Jordan Greenway is not a risky deal. If the Sabres forward works out, then he could be re-signed to a modest contract in NHL Free Agency. If he doesn't, a trade likely won't cost too much and he can walk in the summer. It's a move Columbus certainly should think about given their proximity to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.