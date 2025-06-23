The Buffalo Sabres missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again in 2025. This marks 13 straight seasons without postseason hockey in Western New York. Buffalo is accustomed to turning their focus toward the NHL Draft well before other teams. However, there is increasing urgency for this team to take a step and actually make the playoffs.

This process could start at the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday. Buffalo once again owns a top-10 pick. The Sabres did not win the NHL Draft Lottery, but they will select ninth overall in the first round. This is the second time in four years they have picked in the top-10. They used this pick on Matthew Savoie in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Sabres have a number of options to work through as the draft approaches. Of course, their options will be dictated by the eight selections ahead of them. Still, they should land a high-end talent no matter what they decide to do. With all this in mind, here are potential options for the Sabres with the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Brandon Wheat Kings forward Roger McQueen

The Sabres are in a rather unique position. Despite their lack of success at the NHL level, they have continued to build one of the best prospect pipelines in the NHL. They do not have a true hole in their pipeline outside of maybe goaltender. As a result, they can afford to take the best player available.

In terms of talent, the best player who could be available at this pick is Roger McQueen. The Brandon Wheat Kings star was a candidate to go No. 1 in the 2025 NHL Draft. However, injuries dropped his draft stock. Injuries aside, he has elite potential in the NHL. Few players in this class have more upside than the Wheat Kings star.

If McQueen can remain healthy, this is a home run pick for the Sabres. He would give them a projected first-line center to build around. Adding someone with McQueen's abilities to the core of Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Owen Power could help bring the Sabres back to playoff contention.

Tri-City Americans defenseman Jackson Smith

The Sabres could also target a defenseman at the 2025 NHL Draft. Buffalo has a fantastic core on the left side between Dahlin, Power, and Bowen Byram. However, Byram is likely to be traded at some point this offseason. Moreover, Power has also found himself in trade rumors.

The Sabres will not have a chance at Matthew Schaefer, barring some sort of miracle. However, they could add Jackson Smith with the ninth overall pick. Smith is likely to top out as a top-four defenseman in the NHL. But he can play on the top pairing in a pinch. The Americans star flashes a solid two-way game, though his offense is a bit of a question mark.

Smith gives the Sabres a defenseman who they can develop. By the time Buffalo is truly ready to make a run, he should be able to step into the lineup. It's something for the team to consider once they are on the clock at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Trade the pick for immediate help

One other option — which is admittedly a bit less likely — is a trade. As mentioned, Buffalo is facing pressure to make the playoffs. They were only a point away from making it during the 2022-23 season. Since then, they've fallen behind the pack.

The Sabres are looking to shake things up. If they want to make an impact move, using the ninth overall pick is something to at least consider. What sort of talent they could bring in is hard to pinpoint. In a seller's market, though, this selection is on the table if Buffalo tries to add.

They may not want to part with this pick. Buffalo can land a high-end talent to develop if they hold on to it. However, the pressure to win sooner rather than later could force the Sabres to make a splash on the trade market.