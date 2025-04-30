The Buffalo Sabres missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 14th consecutive season in 2025. They welcomed Lindy Ruff back as the head coach before the season, and it was a disaster. With only 79 points on the season and a 13-game losing streak in December, improvements are needed all over. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams needs to make offseason trades to improve the roster. Where should he look to add?

The Sabres have all of their picks this year, an extra fourth-rounder, and two extra seventh-rounders. That gives them a solid cupboard to deal from, but considering their rebuilding nature, they may not. These could be player-for-player deals, as Adams looks to improve this core on the fly with his seat heating up.

The Sabres are more likely candidates to trade away pieces this offseason. But if they do pick up players, who should they target?

The Sabres should call on this young Wild forward

Even with large buyouts weighing down their cap sheet, the Wild have built a competitive team. There's some hope for you, Sabres fans! But with Kirill Kaprizov needing a new contract soon, Bill Guerin could look to sell high on a young center to help out their future spending. Buffalo should be in the conversation for Marco Rossi.

Rossi had career highs in goals, assists, and points this year with 24, 36, and 60, respectively. The Wild drafted him in the first round and have developed him into a solid middle-six player over the last three years. But his entry-level deal is up, and with Kaprizov needing a new deal starting in 2026, they should move on.

The Sabres could get out of this without giving up their first-round pick. Minnesota should ask for Alex Tuch, whose deal would expire before Kaprizov's extension kicked in. He started his career with the Wild and could help replace Rossi's scoring. Forward prospect Isak Rosen or defensive prospect Nikita Novikov should get the deal done.

Snagging an RFA from the Jets

The Sabres could go about acquiring Gabe Vilardi in one of two ways. They could sign him to an offer sheet, which would be a draft pick transaction if they got him and allow the Jets to match. Or they could offer a trade with players like Tuch to control the negotiations. That is the route Adams should go as the Jets negotiate with veteran winger Nikolaj Ehlers.

The Jets and Sabres are in similar situations as small-market teams. Winnipeg might not be able to keep Ehlers in free agency and prioritize Vilardi's new deal. But they could push all their chips in on Ehlers and not be able to afford Vilardi. After a 27-goal season at 25 years old, Vilardi would be a perfect fit in Buffalo.

Whatever it takes for Adams to get his hands on Vilardi, he should take that opportunity. They have made a ton of first-round picks that are still developing. Using one to get a guy who fits age-wise with your core and scores at a high level should not be an issue.

The same theory lands a key defenseman

The Sabres will have a ton of cap space this summer and can use it to dominate the trade market. If there is a team that cannot afford its restricted free agents, Buffalo should be calling. One of those teams could be the New York Rangers, who have K'Andre Miller reaching RFA status on July 1. While he has had a solid career, Chris Drury could be looking to shake things up and could call his former team.

The return for this trade completely depends on the Rangers' philosophy for this offseason. If they trade players like Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, and Mika Zibanejad, they are prioritizing youth. That brings picks and prospects into play that Adams may not want to part with. If they keep those players, they could ask for win-now pieces in return.

Regardless, the Sabres would have to give Miller a new contract. Considering they already need to give Bowen Byram a new deal and have an expensive blue line. If defense is something they want to prioritize, Miller would be a great fit. But they could also look to improve their forwards and no one would blame them.