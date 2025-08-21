Fresh off a two-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees are now in the top AL Wild Card spot. Furthermore, the Bronx Bombers are just four games behind the division leading Toronto Blue Jays. Ahead of this weekend's series against the Boston Red Sox, both teams are looking to not only maintain their current spots in the standings but get closer to Toronto as well. Before Thursday's series opener, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke very highly of veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton's effort these last few weeks, as shared by Yankees Videos on X (formerly Twitter).

"He's just as mentally tough of a guy as I've seen." Aaron Boone on Giancarlo Stanton: pic.twitter.com/GrPuPaSPDu — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 21, 2025

“He's just as mentally tough of a guy as I've seen,” Boone said to the press on Thursday.

Stanton has comeback from severe injuries in both elbows to help New York get back to the postseason. During the Bombers' run to the World Series last year, Stanton was a force to be reckoned with. He teamed up with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto to slug the team to numerous wins. Now, Stanton and Judge will look to do that feat once again, this time surrounded by another former MVP in Cody Bellinger. Boone's praise is no surprise, considering how well Stanton has played since his return. Can the Yankees catch the Blue Jays before the regular season ends?

Yankees need to continue to get back on track

This four game series against the Red Sox could not come at a better time. The Yankees rebounded from what had been a terrible form post All-Star Break, going 9-3 in their last 12 games to seize control of the top AL Wild Card spot. If the season ended today, Boston and New York would face off in the Wild Card round. That's one of many reasons why this weekend's showdown could help determine the fate of the AL playoff field.

Stanton will continue to do his part. Judge will as well. If the Yankees can continue their hot streak, then catching up to the Blue Jays may seem like a foregone conclusion. Remember, New York had been the division leader for most of the season before their rough patch for a few weeks earlier this year. The Blue Jays and Red Sox haven't forgotten. Neither have the reigning AL pennant holders. Will the Yankees' recent surge lead to World Series title 29? If so, then Stanton will likely deserve even more flowers.