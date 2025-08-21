The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs in a division rivalry game on Thursday, earning a 4-1 victory. After the game, however, it was revealed that infielder Joey Ortiz suffered a left hamstring injury, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

“Joey Ortiz left the game with a left hamstring – the other leg from the foul ball off his knee the other night. He'll have an MRI, Pat Murphy said,” McCalvy reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Milwaukee increased the division lead in the National League Central with the win. The Brewers had previously struggled against the Cubs, so Thursday's victory was important. Still, Ortiz's injury is obviously far from ideal.

Ortiz, a versatile infielder, is currently in his second season with Milwaukee. Through 124 games played in 2025, the 27-year-old has slashed .231/.283/.327 to go along with a .610 OPS. Ortiz has also hit seven home runs and 17 doubles while stealing 11 bases.

As mentioned, Ortiz offers versatility. He can play shortstop, second base and third base. He has spent most of the '25 campaign at shortstop, playing an impactful role in Milwaukee.

The Brewers are currently preparing for the stretch run. Milwaukee holds a commanding lead in the NL Central following their big win on Thursday. Barring a collapse, Milwaukee should be able to take care of business in the division. There is still a lot of baseball left to be played before the playoffs, though, so the Brewers need to keep their foot on the gas.

Milwaukee will begin a seven-game homestand on Friday against the San Francisco Giants. Following their three-game weekend set against San Francisco, the Brewers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for four consecutive contests from Monday-Thursday. The Brewers' short-term outlook is especially encouraging since the Giants and Diamondbacks both have records of below .500.

Friday night's game is scheduled for 8:10 PM EST in Milwaukee.