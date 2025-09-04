The Calgary Flames are looking to lock up one of their former first-round draft picks. Connor Zary is primed for a breakout season, but is still a restricted free agent without a contract for the upcoming campaign. The stalemate on a contract could be nearing an end, according to recent reporting by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Zary was the No. 24 overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Flames. His three-year entry-level contract with an AAV worth just over $1 million has expired. Now, the two sides need to come to a contract agreement.

The two sides are getting closer “on what is expected to be a three-year agreement, barring any last-minute changes in negotiations,” according to Pagnotta. This is promising news, considering just over a week before this report, it was reported that the soon-to-be 24-year-old and the Calgary front office were not close on a deal.

The report suggests that this will be a three-year deal for the forward. The Flames currently have over $15 million in cap space to work with. Projections according to CapWages suggest a deal worth north of $3 million per year.

The Flames need Connor Zary to return

After time in the AHL, Zary broke into the NHL in the 2023-24 campaign. That season, he played in 63 games, finding the back of the net 14 times while adding 20 assists. Last season, he played in just 54 games. The Canadian missed time twice in the season due to knee injuries. Still, he scored 13 goals while adding 14 assists. He is projected to be a top-six forward on the Flames this year.

Currently, he is projected to play on the top line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. He is also a clear part of the future of the franchise. The forward is producing at a rate of just over a half point per game in his career. Considering the Flames had just three forwards score over 40 points in the 2024-25 season, bringing back a player who can produce at that level is a must for the franchise. It seems like that deal could be done soon.