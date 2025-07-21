The market for needle-moving centermen in the National Hockey League dried up quickly when free agent frenzy kicked off on July 1 — and that could lead to Calgary Flames star forward Nazem Kadri getting a change of scenery.

Multiple teams are looking to add a game-changing player this summer, and there are only so many to go around after most of the top names were signed early in free agency.

Although the Flames' front office isn't necessarily shopping the veteran, as Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos reported late last week, “Kadri's stock has never been higher if Flames general manager Craig Conroy chooses to pull the trigger.”

And the hockey insider believes the 34-year-old would potentially waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade to a pair of Atlantic Division playoff contenders.

“Two teams that Kadri continues to be linked to and appear to be willing to lift his no-move clause for are the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs,” Kypreos wrote while including Kadri in his latest offseason trade board.

“Toronto’s Brad Treliving has tried numerous times to trade with his old club in the past only to be shut down by the Flames on Tanev, Zadorov and Andersson, so it may be a stretch for the Leafs to land Kadri.”

Kadri would be a huge upgrade for the Canadiens at 2C, allowing Kirby Dach to move further down the lineup. He would also fit well with the team that drafted him in the Maple Leafs, although John Tavares remains entrenched at second-line center after signing a team-friendly deal this summer.

Flames' Nazem Kadri joins Rasmus Andersson in trade speculation

Kadri is still a terrific player despite his age, having led the Flames in scoring in each of the last two NHL seasons. He scored 35 goals and added 32 assists over a full 82-game slate in 2024-25, while adding strong defensive metrics and playing against opposing teams' best players.

Rasmus Andersson has also seen his name swirling in trade rumors for months, and it makes sense considering he only has one year left on his deal — with no real progress being made on an extension.

As Kypreos reports, Kadri's situation is far less pressing, as he still has four years remaining on his deal at a $7 million AAV. His full no-movement clause sticks through 2025-26 before becoming a modified no-trade clause for the final three years of his pact.

“So why is he on this list?” wrote Kypreos. “First, there are a lot of teams in need of a top-six centre around the NHL, so it should be a seller's market for anyone willing to give one up. He'll turn 35 in October, has won a Stanley Cup, and is still playing at a high level. Kadri scored 67 points this past season and a career-high 35 goals.”

Considering the Flames haven't made the playoffs in three seasons, and that they are transitioning towards a younger roster, it would be surprising but not shocking if Kadri got moved before training camp.

A potential trade could be a win-win, allowing a contender to get even better, while giving Calgary a package in return that will be more helpful in the future when they are again competing for Stanley Cups.