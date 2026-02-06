The Carolina Hurricanes blanked the New York Rangers 2-0 on Thursday, behind a 16-save performance from goalie Brandon Bussi. After another Hurricanes win, Bussi detailed what it felt like to play at Madison Square Garden, according to NHL beat writer Dan Rosen.

“Special night obviously for me, being from the area. A lot of family here, so one I'm going to remember,” Bussi told Rosen.

Bussi grew up in Sound Beach, New York, on the northern side of Brookhaven, approximately 65 miles away from Madison Square Garden. When he was a child, he used to attend Rangers' games regularly. Bussi had about 40 supporters from family and friends at the game.

Bussi has had a remarkable rookie season and continues to play as one of the Canes' three goalies. So far, he is 23-3-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 over 27 games. Bussi got off to a hot start, winning 10 of his first 11 games, and has continued to play at a high level, allowing two goals or fewer in five of his last eight games, including four where he allowed one or fewer.

Article Continues Below

The shutout was the second of his young career. It was a game that came full circle for Bussi, a big fan of Rangers Hall of Fame goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who was in attendance as the Rangers celebrated 100 years of great goalies in the organization. Bussi commented on the ceremony and the players who have played at Madison Square Garden.

“Tonight was about the goalies, not just me and (Jonathan) Quick, but just the whole day, hearing all about all the legends that have played for the Rangers, being a Rangers fan growing up, that also makes this special,” Bussi added.

The Hurricanes will now take three weeks off, as the Winter Olympics take precedence. Their next game will be on February 26 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which could be a potential playoff preview.