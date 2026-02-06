The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Thursday, entering the Olympic break atop the Metropolitan Division. Earlier in the day, one of their players got the last-minute call to head to Italy. Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis was named to Team Canada for the upcoming Olympics. He spoke with FanDuel Sports Network during intermission about being named to the team.

This is what it's all about 🥹 pic.twitter.com/KakutYhNbO — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 6, 2026

“Found out during my nap,” Jarvis said. “I got a phone call, I didn't answer the first one because I was like, ‘Who is calling me right now?' Picked up the second one, thankfully. And they broke the news to me, I can't even explain it. It's incredible.”

“I don't know if I could,” Jarvis said when asked to explain what this Olympic chance means to him. “Obviously honored. To be able to play at the highest level on a stage like this is everyone's dream. To be able to do it with my family is gonna be fun.”

Jarvis was a member of Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, notching only one assist in three games. An injury derailed his 2025-26 season, but he has been great since returning. His two goals in Monday's win over the Ottawa Senators were a great final showcase to make the team.

Tampa Bay Lightning star Brayden Point has not played since January 12 with a lower-body injury. Even though Point is a center and Jarvis is typically a winger, Jon Cooper decided to reunite with the Hurricanes forward for the Olympics. Bo Horvat and Macklin Celebrini are newcomers to the Olympic team. But Anthony Cirelli and Point are hurt, which puts the snubs of Jarvis and Sam Bennett back on the club.

Team Canada starts their tournament on February 12 against Czechia, and the American team faces Latvia later that day. Will the two rivals meet in the championship game again?